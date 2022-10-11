Consumers' preference for cheaper cuts having a significant influence on price

The beef processors have further tightened their rein on the prices for supplies for this week in a continuation of the trend of recent weeks to reduce the returns to the summer grass finishers.

The supply has strengthened further after hitting within the shadow of 40,000 head last week for the first time in 2022 and recording 3,700 head more than the same week last year.

Many of plants are back by up to 5 cents/kg on both the steer and heifer prices. The young bulls continue at the top of the trade, holding a premium on price over the steers, while the cow prices are holding just below the steers.

Changes in consumer purchasing towards the cheaper cuts of beef are having a significant influence on the sector as expensive steaks are being dropped off the menu in favour of cheaper minced beef.

Latest analysis showed that more than two-thirds of beef sales are now some form of mince and the top-quality steaks are experiencing increasing difficulty in finding a market.

Demand for cows at the factories would point to a shortage, although the intake for the first nine months of 2022 was up 40,000 head and the week-on-week comparison with last year is showing a continuation of the pattern.

The R-grade cows are being quoted at up to 460cents/kg for quality lots and prices ranging from 450 cents/kg, but those with well-finished cows are in a strong position to hold out for the higher end of the price range as the factories work to maintain the intake.

In contrast, the intake of steers to the end of September was up by 29,000 head on last year. Percentages are more revealing with the cows up by 15.4 per cent compared to steers showing an increase of 5.9 per cent.

The base for steers has slipped to 460 cents/kg at most of the factories, while some suppliers were continuing to secure a base of 465 cents/kg for the early days of this week.

The heifer price is following the same pattern, with most of the factories offering a base of 465 cents/kg this week and a small percentage getting up to 470 cents/kg.

The heavier land is now beginning to react to the increased rainfall and summer finishers are finding it necessary to lighten stocking, which is continuing to the reflected in the weekly intake at the factories.

At the same time, the weekly number of 2020-born animals hitting 30 months is reaching its peak and losing the bonus for underage is not the preferred choice, while base prices continue to slip at the same time.

The supply last week was 39,658 head, with all categories showing an increase. The composition of the supply included 18,839 steers, 11,069 heifers, 7,684 cows and 1,587 young bulls.