‘Intensive effort’ in coming weeks to prioritise issuing of afforestation licences

An “intensive effort” will be made over the coming weeks to prioritise the issuing of afforestation licences with an aim of clearing older files ahead of the new forestry programme, according to the Department of Agriculture.

There is an overall “significant increase” across all licensing categories so far this year compared with last year, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

“We are broadly keeping pace with our projections with 3,629 licences issued to the end of September, or 92% of the target for this point in the year,” Mr McConalogue said in response to a parliamentary question.

“We continue to process files faster than the rate of files being received and the backlog of files is continuing to steadily reduce.

“The number is now 1,734, down from 3,713 at the start of Q1, 3,325 at the start of Q2, and 2,121 at the start of Q3.”

Forestry Licensing Plan

In February this year, the department published the Forestry Licensing Plan 2022.

“The plan informed stakeholders of our targets for the delivery of afforestation, felling, and forest road licences, and of our commitment to reducing the backlog,” Mr McConalogue said.

“It represented a year-on-year increase of 30% on 2021, with a target of 5,250 licences.

“I see great merit in signalling to forest owners, landowners, and the forest sector our intentions at the beginning of the year, which is why I intend to publish a new Forestry Licensing Plan early in 2023,” he added.

In the 12 months from September 2021 to the end of September 2022, the department has delivered 5,000 licences.

In addition, there are 933 approved afforestation contracts with 6,882 hectares that have not yet been planted.

“In terms of our targets in the year-to-date, we are at 93% of our end-to-September target for roads, 89% for private felling, and over 100% for Coillte felling," Mr McConalogue said.

“Afforestation figures are 68% of [the] year-to-date target.

“However, since July, there have been significant signs of improvement as a result of the new ecologists starting to issue licences, with 97 licences issued in September for example.

“We are embarking on an intensive effort over the last few weeks and next few weeks to prioritise afforestation with an aim of clearing older files ahead of the new forestry programme.”

According to department figures, there are 460 afforestation licence applications awaiting approval.

Spending on forestry

The department's expenditure for the forestry division for the month of September 2022 was over €2.4m, compared to €2.1m in September 2021.

"The spending in September this year, and in the overall year to date, is in excess of the same period last year," Mr McConalogue said.

"The spend for September 2022 is slightly behind the profiled amount of €2.7m.

"The remainder of the forestry budget has been apportioned to meet anticipated budgetary needs during the year and will continue to be closely monitored."