Farmers' energy prices jump by over 40% 

Energy prices increased by nearly 41% in August this year compared to 2021, new figures from the CSO show.

Fertiliser prices jumped by around 128%, while farmers experienced around a 36% increase in feed prices in the last 12 months.

The agricultural input price index was up 38.2% in the 12 months to August 2021, while the agricultural output price index rose by 30.5% over the same period, according to CSO figures.

The annual terms of trade fell 5.6% when compared with August 2021.

On a monthly basis, agricultural input prices increased marginally by 0.1% when compared with July 2022, while agricultural output prices were up 1.2%.

Output prices show monthly increases in cattle prices (5.2%), pig prices (3.5%), and milk prices (1.3%).

Since August 2021, the price of milk has risen by 51.8%, cattle prices have increased by 24.4%, and there has been a slight increase in crop prices (0.3%).

Prices 'rising steadily' since beginning of 2021

Commenting on today's release, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO Grzegorz Głaczyński said that both input and output prices have been "rising steadily" since the beginning of 2021.

"Sharper increases" were seen in the first six months of this year, "though plateauing since June 2022".

Last month, Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan said that the "gap is widening" between the cost of inputs and what farmers are getting, with output prices "struggling" to keep pace with surging input prices.

Mr Cullinan said that farm businesses cannot continue to absorb the gap between the cost of producing food, and what they are paid.

“Given what lies ahead on energy prices, and the huge increases in other inputs, the farming sector will need support to keep its head above water," he said.