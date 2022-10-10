Farm Legal Advice: "Recent mart injury case is one every mart should consider"

High Court recently found a mart liable for injuries in a holding pen, awarding the plaintiff €75,000 in compensation, marking an interesting case that all marts should consider.

The plaintiff claimed for alleged negligence on part of the defendant, arising from an accident which occurred at the defendant’s mart premises whereby the plaintiff had been attacked and gored by a young bull in one of the holdings pens in the mart.

The plaintiff suffered nasty injuries, including five broken ribs, long-term damage and injury to his left shoulder and psychological damage, including ongoing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The defendant fully denied liability and stated that there was no negligence in respect of the systems they had in place in the mart on the day. They argued that the accident was the fault of the plaintiff, as the plaintiff had provoked the bull by hitting him on the head with a stick.

An agricultural consultant expert gave evidence to the court, stating that the mart was short-staffed at the time of the accident and in the circumstances, there was only one staff member to deal with the plaintiff’s brothers’ animals from the holding pen through the runway and chute process.

He said that usually there should be two or three staff for this purpose and that the mart would take responsibility of animals at the point they are discharged by the owner into the holding pen.

The expert was of the view that if they had sufficiently experienced staff on the morning of the accident, it would ensure that the gate was shut from the holding pen and that the mart had failed to have proper systems on the day of the accident.

The Judge was of the view that the mart was negligent in driving young bulls back into the pen, while the plaintiff was driving animals out at the same time, and the defendant should have closed the gate into the pen after the log jam occurred in the chute and circled the animals who were not still in the pen in the runway area until they had settled them with a view to then driving them safely back into the chute.

The Judge took a view that the plaintiff was not in any way at fault for the accident and was not in any way contributory negligent. The plaintiff, in this case, received damages of €75,000.

This is an interesting case and a case that all marts throughout the country should consider, and they should ensure that they have appropriate systems in place when dealing with bulls.

In respect of personal injury cases, typically, if you wish to bring one, you bring it in either the District, Circuit or High Court. This depends on the level of damages, and the jurisdiction varies depending on what the damages are.

If the damages are over €60,000, it is typically in the High Court, and if it is below €60,000, it is in the Circuit Court. If it is below €15,000, it is in the District Court.

If you have been involved in an agricultural accident, you should engage a solicitor who will advise you of the steps to take.

You would have to make an application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, and they then would potentially assess the claim if both parties, which would be person bringing the claim and the defendant, consent to it proceeding to an assessment.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board can make an assessment or an award, which can then be accepted or rejected. If the matter does not stay within the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, you receive an authorisation, and you can then bring court proceedings.

Typically, you will have to get a medical report to support what your injuries are, and if there are issues regarding liability or who is at fault for the accident, it is advisable that you may wish to obtain an expert report from either a consulting engineer or possibly an agricultural consultant.

If you are a potential defendant in respect of a personal injury claim and you are notified of a claim, it is advisable that you take steps immediately to investigate the accident, and it is also recommended that you notify your insurer.

