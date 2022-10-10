There are "huge opportunities" to develop a unique brand for Irish wool, and work on this should "commence immediately", the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said that Minister of State Pippa Hackett must do more to resolve the "collapse" in wool prices.

Speaking after a meeting with British Wool in Bradford in England last week, Mr Comiskey said that the industry in the UK has led in developing a brand through British Wool and maximised the value of wool for UK farmers.

"Lessons need to be learned from this approach," Mr Comiskey said.

“Despite the undeniable environmental credentials of wool for upgrading from a waste material to a renewable resource for the production of multiple products, Minister Hackett spent €100,000 on a study that merely told us what everybody in the sector already knew and since the publication of the report has gone silent on the issue."

He said that Government "has failed to take advantage of the opportunity" to support farmers with shearing costs, and in the presentation of wool to optimise its potential, through supports in the Sheep Improvement Scheme in the CAP and subsequently in Budget 2023.

Unique brand for Irish wool

Mr Comiskey has called for the immediate convening of the sheep industry group, as recommended in the wool feasibility report published in the summer, to advance the process of adding value to the wool produced here and to put the structures in place that rewards farmers for this environmentally sustainable raw material.

He said there are "huge opportunities" to develop a unique brand for Irish wool and this work must commence immediately.

“Discussions with British Wool show what can be achieved where a coordinated approach with Government support is provided in the promotion, marketing, and processing of wool," Mr Comiskey said.

"These are systems and structures that can and must be replicated for Irish wool."