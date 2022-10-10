Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Monitor grass swards and watch for any sudden rise in clover content

Monday, October 10 - Sunday, October 16

All Stock

  • Slurry is over for another year. (Remember that will be October 1 in 2023!)
  • If you have a silage result, act on it - devise a nutrition strategy for all groups of stock.
  • Silage quality this year is very variable. Some early first cuts are only average due to the poor April, don’t assume because you cut before mid may that you have good silage. Most first-cuts are low in protein. Second-cuts are, in general, too dry and are testing poorly for digestibility and energy.
  • Set targets for animal performance once indoors - base these on available forage quality. A proportion of all farms should be closed at this stage of the year to ensure that there is grass available for early turnout next spring. However, this will be determined by your land type, demand and location.
  • Discuss the correct dosing and vaccination protocol for your herd with your vet.

Sucklers

  • Group dry cows according to calving date and condition at housing and feed accordingly.
  • Keep magnesium licks with both fresh cows and spring cows rearing calves if still on grass.
  • Monitor grass swards and watch for any sudden rise in clover content. Bloat has been an issue recently, so make sure to provide straw on high clover swards, and don’t leave cattle into high clover swards if they are very hungry; supplement before entering swards like this.

Growing weanlings & Store cattle

  • Youngstock destined for further feeding or for breeding currently on grass alone are not thriving as they could be and may now need supplementation to maintain performance or should be housed.

Finishers

  • Stock to be finished this winter really should be housed - they are not thriving sufficiently on grass at this stage of the year.
  • Make sure that any diet fed to advanced stock has sufficient energy for weight gain and is not too high in protein. Balancing your silage correctly for finishers will optimise returns and may reduce costs sufficiently where you don’t have to purchase excess energy or protein.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farming
