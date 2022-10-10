Herd Management: Get your sucklers and beef cattle ready to head indoors

Ideal growing conditions since we finally got rain mean that there is plenty of grass on many farms.

Conditions, however, have deteriorated however over the last two weeks. As a result, grass utilisation has dropped on most land types. At least paddocks have been grazed out really well lately, which will help with grass quality next spring.

However, at this time of the year, you must appreciate that grass is low in dry matter, and as a result, total Dry Matter Intake (DMI) will decline for all stock.

This means that animal performance will not be what it had been earlier in the year. This must be taken into account when deciding what animals should remain out to graze it.

If things dry up, it will hopefully delay stock being housed early so that remaining heavy swards can be grazed properly before closing for the winter.

Suckler herd management once housed

Most suckler herds have few, if any, stock already indoors. However, housing is not far away once all of the grass has gone or weather conditions deteriorate further. Management of a suckler herd changes a lot once indoors.

Suckler cows tend to calve without assistance when outdoors, but once indoors, with less exercise and a typically lower plain of nutrition, cows are often slower to calve and sometimes require assistance.

Autumn cows with calves at foot must be fed and managed for milk production and fertility performance. Try to supply sufficient energy for milk production, remembering that she is soon to be put back in calf again.

If spring-calving cows are in good condition at housing, their diet should aim to maintain that condition up to drying off if still rearing a calf and then once dry, the cow’s condition should then be maintained right up to calving.

A silage test will allow you to devise the nutritional requirements more accurately for both cows rearing calves and for a pre-calving diet. If the silage is top quality, then intakes may need to be restricted for dry cows. If silage is not of great quality, then supplementation may be required to maintain dry cows.

Mineral supplementation is also very important in the dry period, and a good quality mineral should be fed for at least five weeks pre-calving. This will help to improve colostrum quality and, ultimately, antibody transfer to the newborn calf.

If silage results show a low protein content, then close-up cows will benefit from a little supplementary protein. Spring calving is still a bit away, but planning for pre-calving now will be very beneficial.

Suckled calves indoors

Once autumn cows and calves head indoors, it is important that calves are managed well to optimise weight gain and animal health. Keep creep areas well-bedded with plenty of deep clean straw. Ensure that there is minimal draughts in the creep area. Calves should also have access to clean water in their creep area, particularly if they are on meal and are eating straw.

Start to creep autumn calves once housed, as this will help to increase calf performance while also helping the cow to go back in calf. The creep feed should be made up of top-quality ingredients and be very palatable to encourage good intakes.

Don’t overpopulate creep areas, as this will cause unnecessary stress to smaller/younger calves. These calves may spend less time in the creep area and increase their risk of injury/illness as they lie down more in the cow accommodation rather than in the safety and comfort of their own area

Foot care

Suckler cows need good feet to function properly.

If they can’t stand well then, their feed intake suffers. Cows with poor feet are harder to see in heat as they don’t stand for as long. If any cows have long hooves or are showing any signs of lameness, then it is critical that their feet are attended to before housing, as most tend to spend all winter on concrete.