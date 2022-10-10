On Feirm Ground health initiative to be expanded 

On Feirm Ground, a farmers' physical and mental health awareness programme to help farm advisors engage with farmers on health issues and signpost them to the necessary supports, is to be expanded.

Speaking today on World Mental Health Day, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine Martin Heydon said that the initiative will evolve to include other professionals working with farmers.

"Poor mental health can have a serious impact on farmers’ quality of life," Mr Heydon said.

"A farmer under stress is at greater risk of being involved in a farm safety incident and is more predisposed to other illnesses.

"Farmers, unfortunately, experience a disproportionate burden of health problems related to mental health, and research has found that they are less likely than the general public to seek help for mental health difficulties.”

Increased dedicated funding of €2.5m for 2023 has been secured for farm safety, health, and wellbeing.

Mr Heydon said that this would enable the Department of Agriculture "to continue to deliver new and existing initiatives" including those that support farmers' mental health, and "removing the barriers that can prevent farmers from seeking help".

On Feirm Ground

On Feirm Ground is co-funded by the HSE and Department of Health.

“The initiative has been very successful to date, training hundreds of advisors on how to support their farm clients when it comes to physical and mental wellbeing," Mr Heydon said.

"We should never miss an opportunity when engaging with farmers to spot someone who may be showing signs of distress.

"That is why we plan to engage with other professionals coming in regular contact with farmers to expand this programme further."

Mr Heydon is urging the farming community to be vigilant about their mental wellbeing.

“I am asking farmers and everyone working with farmers to look out for each other and seek help and support if feeling overwhelmed or experiencing poor mental health," he added.

"As is the case with every health issue, the road to recovery to full health begins with seeking help.

"There are a number of organisations providing invaluable supports to farmers and non-farmers experiencing poor mental health and their confidential services should be availed of, if needed.”

Make mental wellness their priority

Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said she wants all farmers and farm families to make their mental wellness their priority.

“As the saying goes, your health is your wealth," Ms Doyle said.

"In theory, people understand this. In reality, it can be more difficult, particularly when you are busy minding your family and running your farm, one can often overlook the importance of minding oneself."

She said these are stressful times for many farm families, with the rising cost of living and the increasing operating costs of farm businesses, particularly as we face into the winter months.

“At times like these it’s so important we look after our physical and mental health and try to reduce the stress in our lives," she added.