Farmers going the mile for mental wellbeing

Farmers will be going the mile for mental wellbeing this month.

In its third year, Ag Mental Health Week is taking place from October 10th to 16th, and founder Peter Hynes is hoping to encourage as many people to get outdoors and "do a 'mile for mental wellbeing', and take some space for themselves".

"Go for a walk, or a run, or a cycle at some stage during the week," Mr Hynes, who is a dairy farmer in Aherla, Co Cork said.

"We felt with the mile, for somebody who hasn't been out walking and running, it's a nice, easy distance.

"Last year there were about 1,400 people who did the 'mile for mental wellbeing' during the week and we ran it on one specific day. This year we are letting it run for the whole week, encouraging people to do it at some stage in the week.

"We find that if you're out in the field on a tractor or you're a vet out on the road, it's easy to pull up at lunchtime and just go for a one-mile walk, clear your head, get a bit of space for yourself, a bit of fresh air."

'Hugely challenging' career

During the course of the week, Mr Hynes said a series of discussions will be live-streamed on the Ag Mental Health Week Facebook page, featuring guest speakers including vets, Samaritans, Canadian mental health organisation The Do More Agriculture Foundation, MEP Maria Walsh, and representatives from the Ulster Farmers' Union.

Mr Hynes said that as a sector, "we need to do as much as possibly can to improve mental health awareness".

"The statistics are frightening, we lose more farmers to suicide than we do farm accidents, the chances of a farmer struggling with their mental health in their career is over 50%," he told the Irish Examiner.

"We need to encourage farmers and people working in the ag sector to prioritise their mental wellbeing and just do the simple things on a daily basis to look after themselves."

While it's a "hugely rewarding" career, Mr Hynes acknowledges that farming is "hugely challenging".

"We see that with droughts and floods and the price of inputs putting farmers under more pressure, global markets can fluctuate so easily, there's always some bit of pressure coming," he continued.

"We need people to look after themselves so that they can cope with those pressures, and it's also the fact that it can be such an isolating job as well and sometimes it can be extremely busy that we need to encourage more people to talk and look out for each other."

Mr Hynes urges any farmer who may be struggling to seek help - because "there's absolutely always someone willing to listen and willing to help, and there's always support there".

"Something may seem in an isolated farmyard like a huge challenge; by asking for advice and asking for support there's always someone who can find a solution to a problem in the yard that's going to take a lot of stress and a lot of pressure off the individual," he said.

"I think we're so good at looking after our livestock, but we need to look after ourselves better.

"There are so many great confidential support lines out there, it's just a case of asking for help and there's absolutely no shame in it."

Young farmers

Mr Hynes said he thinks a "serious, hard look" must be taken at "ensuring young farmers, when they're being trained, are given the tools to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing".

"That needs to be part of the curriculum," he said.

"I think we need to take it to the level where we are providing suicide crisis response training to students in ag colleges - if nothing else but to give them the tools to cope with life, and also to show that it is simply okay to talk about suicide.

"We have prioritised farm safety in ag training but we need to start doing the same with mental wellbeing and health because every year that passes by that we don't ensure that training is in place for young farmers, we're losing more and more farmers - and that is the harsh reality."