Addressing gender equality 'essential' to achieving sustainability in agriculture

Addressing gender inequality and increasing the opportunities for women to farm is "essential" to achieving sustainability in agriculture, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.
IFA farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle said the measures in the next CAP to improve women’s participation in farming are an "important development" that will hopefully address gender imbalance and support more women to farm.
“Ireland is lagging far behind our EU counterparts when it comes to the share of farms being managed or passed on to women," Ms Doyle said.
"The most recent CSO figures show that 13% of the agricultural workforce are women, compared with an EU average of 35%."
The package of measures in the 2023–2027 CAP Strategic Plan to support more women to get involved in farming includes:
- Increased rate of grant aid of 60% for women aged 18-66 years under Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS);
- Establishment of women-only knowledge transfer groups, based on the need to address shared challenges;
- A call for proposals to incentivise women’s participation in agriculture under European Innovation Partnerships (EIP);
- Improved recording, collection, and reporting of gender data across all CAP schemes;
- The National CAP Network will be leveraged to increase the involvement of all women in the implementation of CAP. This will include events and support for women to lead such activities.
Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan was approved by Government earlier this week.
The plan, which had already received the green light from the European Commission in August, has been described by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue as a "farmer-friendly, fair, and well-funded CAP".
Mr McConalogue said that his department has commenced work on the preparatory steps for the implementation of schemes ahead of their upcoming launch dates.
The final approval by the Government comes in time to allow implementation of the plan to commence from January 1, 2023.