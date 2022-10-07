Farmer and Animal Welfare Network launched

The primary aim of FAWN is to help identify and address animal welfare issues and to prevent a deterioration in any difficult situation.
Farmer and Animal Welfare Network launched

Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 08:51
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A new Farmer and Animal Welfare Network (FAWN) has been launched.

This initiative sees the fulfilment of a commitment in the Department of Agriculture's Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, with the renewal and rebranding of what had previously been the Early Warning System.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was joined by Ciara Feeney Reid, chairwoman of the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council (FAWAC), to launch the network.

"The FAWAC recognised the importance of building on the success of the previous Early Warning System by adding a renewed emphasis on collaboration and co-operation under the aegis of the rebranded and re-energised FAWN," Mr McConalogue said. 

Farm animal welfare

The Early Warning System was an initiative originally introduced in 2004 by the FAWAC, involving the Department of Agriculture and stakeholders. 

The system aimed to provide a framework within which farm animal welfare problems can be identified and addressed before they become critical or overwhelming. 

The department said that it brought greater awareness to the diverse factors related to animal welfare problems and has allowed for intervention at an earlier stage, thereby preventing more serious incidents from occurring.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the interrelationship between the welfare of animals and human health and wellbeing," Mr McConalogue continued.

"FAWN seeks to embrace the 'one health, one welfare' ethos by recognising this interconnectedness and assisting the farming community in avoiding and alleviating animal welfare concerns through positive interaction with our network of FAWN groupings. 

"Delivering high animal welfare standards is a job for everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.

"Together, we can ensure that as a society, we afford our companion, farmed, and wild animals the respect, care, and high welfare standards they deserve.” 

Ms Feeney Reid commented: “The overall aim of the renewal is to improve the accessibility and attraction among the farming community to engage with FAWN, recognising the connections between human and animal welfare and the importance of early intervention when problems occur. 

"The primary aim of FAWN is to help identify and address animal welfare issues and to prevent a deterioration in any difficult situation through collaboration and communication.” 

More in this section

Tractor spreading artificial fertilizers. Transport, agricultural. South-west farmers spent the most on fertiliser in 2021
Organic Fruits and vegetables on a supermarket A food regulator with 'real teeth, real powers' needed to tackle 'imbalance' in the supply chain
Herd of Friesian cattle Environmental policy must 'address real commercial needs and concerns' to get farmer buy-in
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>Farmers are struggling to "see any justification" for feeding cattle over the winter as they see prices being "slashed" again this week.</p>

Factory prices not reflecting 'stark reality' facing farmers finishing cattle this winter

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s