Factory prices not reflecting 'stark reality' facing farmers finishing cattle this winter

Current factory prices "in no way reflect the stark reality" facing farmers trying to finish cattle over the winter, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association.

The association's beef chairman Edmund Graham has said that winter finishers have "received no support whatsoever, not from Government and certainly not from processors".

"The additional costs associated with finishing cattle in sheds over the winter months should be obvious to all," Mr Graham said.

"This year there is no getting away from the fact that our costs have gone up astronomically and farmers are getting more and more angry that these inflated production costs are simply being ignored by the factories.”

Mr Graham said farmers are struggling to "see any justification" for feeding cattle over the winter as they see prices being "slashed" again this week.

"We are now way back from prices being paid for cattle coming off grass in early summer which makes no sense at all," Mr Graham added.

Annual income drop

Teagasc this week published its latest situation and outlook report for agriculture this week, forecasting that the incomes on beef farms are expected to drop this year.

“Our beef industry is worth billions, yet annual incomes for beef producers are set to be the lowest of any farming sector in 2022," Mr Graham continued.

"The fact that these same farmers are also expected to shoulder 100% of the risk associated with producing beef just adds insult to injury.

"The direness of the situation is plain to see and unless the newly-established Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain has the teeth to deal with this blatant lack of fair play the consequences will be even more dire.”

Mr Graham said that the meat industry needs to recognise the hardship facing farmers and get on board with offering guaranteed minimum prices for winter finishing.

“This is something ICSA has been looking for as no farmer can operate a business on the basis of feeding cattle just to lose money," he said.

"It’s completely unsustainable and the days of factories thinking it’s reasonable to keep beef prices for next spring a total mystery must come to an end.”