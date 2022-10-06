South-west farmers spent the most on fertiliser in 2021

The south-west region comprising Cork and Kerry spent the most on fertilisers in 2021, accounting for 18% or €111m of the total spend, according to new figures from the CSO.
This region also had the largest rate of increase in the value of milk production, growing by 27% from €858m to over €1bn, 4% higher than the national average of 23%. Milk accounted for 51% of the region's output.
The south-west generated 21% of the state's agricultural output at basic prices, the largest of all regions, increasing by 16% or €302m to over €2.1bn in 2021.
Cattle generated 20% of the region’s output and increased in value by 13% - €49m - to €433m.
The value of its crops increased by 6% - €17m - to €316m, with cereals accounting for €16m of this growth.
The region experienced the largest growth in operating surplus, which increased by €216m to €947m in 2021.
Meanwhile, the mid-west - Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary - was the largest cattle and second largest milk-producing region in 2021, supplying 20% of Ireland’s cattle and 21% of its milk production.
Today's CSO release provides a regional breakdown of the country's agricultural outputs, inputs, and income.
While at a national level the value of operating surplus grew by 18% in 2021, statistician in the agricultural accounts and production section Mairead Griffin said that there were "significant differences" between the regions.
"The south-west region had the largest growth rate in operating surplus in 2021 at 29%, followed by the south-east, and Dublin and mid-east, both of which had growth rates of more than 27%," Ms Griffin explained.
Cereal and milk production were some of the "best-performing" sectors in 2021.
"The value of cereals increased by 50% due to the impact of large increases in both volumes and prices," Ms Griffin continued.
"Milk values also grew significantly in 2021 because of both increased prices and volumes.
"The south-west, which produced almost one-third of Irish milk, gained most from these increases.”
Except for pigs, the price of all animals increased nationally in 2021 and as a result, the value of livestock rose by 11% to over €3.98bn.
Cattle prices rose by 13% and with just a marginal contraction in output volumes (less than 1%), the overall value of cattle increased by almost 13% to over €2.58bn.
Sheep prices grew by 21% and as a result, their overall value to the Irish economy rose by 20% to €363m.
With just a relatively minor increase in output volumes (2%), the impact on the value of pig production of a 9% reduction in prices was a contraction of 8% to €555m.
Poultry values experienced little change last year as price increases of 2% were largely countered by a contraction of 1% in output volumes.
The value of overall milk production rose by €642m, while potatoes also grew significantly in 2021, increasing by 48%, with increased production volumes accounting for 36% of this growth.
Overall, the value of crops rose by 11% to over €2.13bn.
While the cost of almost all items of intermediate consumption rose in 2021, the cost of feedingstuffs (up 18%, or €273m), energy and lubricants (up 21%, or €79m), and fertilisers (up 14%, or €73m) experienced the largest increases.