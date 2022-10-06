South-west farmers spent the most on fertiliser in 2021

The south-west region comprising Cork and Kerry spent the most on fertilisers in 2021, accounting for 18% or €111m of the total spend, according to new figures from the CSO.

This region also had the largest rate of increase in the value of milk production, growing by 27% from €858m to over €1bn, 4% higher than the national average of 23%. Milk accounted for 51% of the region's output.

The south-west generated 21% of the state's agricultural output at basic prices, the largest of all regions, increasing by 16% or €302m to over €2.1bn in 2021.

Cattle generated 20% of the region’s output and increased in value by 13% - €49m - to €433m.

The value of its crops increased by 6% - €17m - to €316m, with cereals accounting for €16m of this growth.

The region experienced the largest growth in operating surplus, which increased by €216m to €947m in 2021.

Meanwhile, the mid-west - Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary - was the largest cattle and second largest milk-producing region in 2021, supplying 20% of Ireland’s cattle and 21% of its milk production.

Cereal and milk some of the best performing sectors

Today's CSO release provides a regional breakdown of the country's agricultural outputs, inputs, and income.

While at a national level the value of operating surplus grew by 18% in 2021, statistician in the agricultural accounts and production section Mairead Griffin said that there were "significant differences" between the regions.

"The south-west region had the largest growth rate in operating surplus in 2021 at 29%, followed by the south-east, and Dublin and mid-east, both of which had growth rates of more than 27%," Ms Griffin explained.

Cereal and milk production were some of the "best-performing" sectors in 2021.

"The value of cereals increased by 50% due to the impact of large increases in both volumes and prices," Ms Griffin continued.

"The regions with the highest concentration of these activities [Dublin and mid-east, and south-east] performed well in 2021.

"Milk values also grew significantly in 2021 because of both increased prices and volumes.

"The south-west, which produced almost one-third of Irish milk, gained most from these increases.”

Animal prices increased

Except for pigs, the price of all animals increased nationally in 2021 and as a result, the value of livestock rose by 11% to over €3.98bn.

Cattle prices rose by 13% and with just a marginal contraction in output volumes (less than 1%), the overall value of cattle increased by almost 13% to over €2.58bn.

Sheep prices grew by 21% and as a result, their overall value to the Irish economy rose by 20% to €363m.

With just a relatively minor increase in output volumes (2%), the impact on the value of pig production of a 9% reduction in prices was a contraction of 8% to €555m.

Poultry values experienced little change last year as price increases of 2% were largely countered by a contraction of 1% in output volumes.

The value of overall milk production rose by €642m, while potatoes also grew significantly in 2021, increasing by 48%, with increased production volumes accounting for 36% of this growth.

Overall, the value of crops rose by 11% to over €2.13bn.

While the cost of almost all items of intermediate consumption rose in 2021, the cost of feedingstuffs (up 18%, or €273m), energy and lubricants (up 21%, or €79m), and fertilisers (up 14%, or €73m) experienced the largest increases.