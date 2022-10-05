Tirlán to pay over €100m to growers for harvest 2022

Tirlán has announced that it will pay over €100m for quality grain from harvest 2022, with prices for members standing at €310 per tonne for green feed barley and €320 per tonne for green feed wheat.

Tirlán, formerly Glanbia, said it has achieved the highest ever volumes of premium crops in harvest 2022, returning, on average, close to €40 per tonne over feed grain prices.

This is according to its chief ingredients and agri officer, Seán Molloy.

"These premiums are critical to underpinning farm profitability," Mr Molloy said.

"We are focused on growing our customer base and acreage for our premium crops, including gluten-free oats and high erucic acid rapeseed.

“The specialised grains portfolio will deliver over €3m in premium payments to growers this harvest.”

Commenting on the announcement this week, Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that payments were worth over €100m to growers for over 300,000 tonnes of grain from harvest 2022.

Mr Murphy added that this would deliver a "welcome economic boost" for rural areas.

He highlighted the performance of the network of facilities in handling a large volume of high-quality grain over a short time period driven by excellent harvesting conditions and good yields.

"Total green intake exceeded over 200,000 tonnes, with over 65,000 tonnes of grain handled in one week alone," Mr Murphy said.

"It is a tribute to our dedicated workforce and level of investment that has been made in the processing network."

Pricing for harvest 2022 has been confirmed with €310 per tonne for green feed barley and €320 per tonne for green feed wheat.

Meanwhile, prices for premium grains have been set at €645 per tonne for high erucic acid rapeseed and €350 per tonne for gluten-free oats.

The grain payment includes an allocation of funds from the Milk and Grain Price Provision, as announced by Tirlán on April 1 this year.

To reflect higher drying costs, Tirlán said that shareholders supplying dried grain will receive an additional once-off payment of €5 per tonne on dried tonnes purchased within the 2022 harvest year to help cover unprecedented energy costs.

This is for dried grain and is separate from the prices above.

Transport rates for delivery of green grain at harvest to drying locations were also increased by over 20% in light of higher fuel costs.

The Tirlán grain team moved to increase the moisture differential from €2 per tonne to €3 per tonne for each percentage change to reflect the higher value of the drying weight loss.

Tirlán head of grains John Kealy highlighted that a strong emphasis continues to be placed on equipping growers with global market updates and forward pricing offers on a regular basis.