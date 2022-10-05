Farmers stand down protests in Cavan

After entering their seventh day of action that led to empty shop shelves, farmers have stood down protests at retailers in Co Cavan.

Egg producers involved with the Irish Farmers' Association last Thursday morning targeted Aldi and Lidl in Cavan town.

Pig and poultry farmers joined them in descending on the retailers, to highlight that they “haven’t stopped losing money since this time last year”.

Following negotiations between egg packers and suppliers, IFA poultry vice chairman Brendan Soden said that while "it's not the full 2c per egg we were looking for", just over half, around 1.1c, has been agreed to be passed back to producers, with the retailers "giving us opportunity to go back in January for a review".

"I think we proved our point that farmers are needed and you do need to look after them or they will go out of business," Mr Soden told the Irish Examiner on Wednesday afternoon after protesters stood down.

"It’s a pity it has taken day seven for this to be resolved, but it’s good to see that they have decided that they want to look after producers."

The protests included farmers blocking the entrance for deliveries to both stores, leading to shop shelves being empty of fresh produce.

Mr Soden said that this gave “a taste of the reality - if there are no farmers, that's what all shelves will look like”.

Mr Soden said that over the course of the last week, there had been “fantastic support” shown for farmers by members of the public.

"I don't think the retailers realise how willing the public is to pay that little bit more for eggs if they have to, or if there's enough of the cake there already for us, that we have to stand here to try and survive," Mr Soden said.

The IFA had warned that producers “are facing further significant increases” in both feed and non-feed costs and that if this was not addressed immediately, “consumers won’t find Irish eggs on the shop shelf in the near future”.

Aldi said during the protest at its store that it was "extremely disappointed" by the action that was taken by farmers.

A spokesperson said that Aldi has been "in active discussions with our egg suppliers for a period of weeks now, with a view to agreeing what would be a fourth price increase this year".

“On Saturday [October 1], discussions advanced further when a price increase, which substantially exceeds what protesting farmers are seeking, was agreed with our egg suppliers," the spokesperson said.

“It is up to our egg suppliers, and those farmers with whom they have a commercial arrangement, to engage as to how this outcome is apportioned.”

Commenting on the conclusion of the blockade at its store, an Aldi spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: “We welcome the agreement reached overnight between egg producers and our egg suppliers which will see the fourth price increase introduced this year.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and loyalty over what has been a very frustrating period of days."