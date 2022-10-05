Tirlán suppliers receive wrong statement in post

Tirlán said it “sincerely apologises” to suppliers impacted by this issue.
Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 12:56

Tirlán said it has launched an investigation after milk suppliers were sent wrong milk statements this week.

“An immediate investigation has commenced as a matter of urgency with our third-party provider to establish the root cause after an issue was identified with the August milk statement mailing," a statement said.

“A significant number of suppliers regrettably received information relating to another individual supplier as part of their monthly milk statement for August.” 

Tirlán confirmed that it is preparing a “detailed report” on this incident for submission to the Data Protection Commissioner.

“Tirlán has a strong focus on protecting data and takes its regulatory obligations very seriously, with procedures in place both internally and with external third-party suppliers.

“All current procedures will be thoroughly reviewed.

“The issue applies to milk statements sent via the mailing service to a number of suppliers.

“A large volume of suppliers access their statements online directly via the supplier log-in portal and those documents were not affected.” 

Tirlán said it has communicated with all milk suppliers and requested impacted suppliers to store any incorrect statement received securely, to not share with others, and to return it via a stamp-addressed envelope which will be provided in the coming days.

