Latest prices from Kanturk, Scarriff, Ennis, Bandon, Macroom and Kilmallock marts
Mart Reports: Bullocks in good demand

Pictured at a weanling show & sale in Cashel Mart are the male weanling & show champion a Limousin bull born December '21 weighing 555 kgs sold for €1,500 with owner Rodger Geary, Mitchelstown & Alison de Vere Hunt, Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 22:45
Denis Lehane

It wasn't just another weanling show and sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, it was a very successful sale that broke new ground.

The judging panel adjudicating over the stock was an all-female affair on Tuesday, with Margaret Lehane and Bobby Cotter doing an "outstanding job" according to the mart.

Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart had this to say after the show and sale.

"We had a very big turnout of cattle at today’s sale with an outstanding trade for all stock.

"We had 720 animals at our sale which included an outstanding entry of 335 weanlings.

"Our Spring Born Show and Sale was sponsored by Southern Milling.

"The Supreme Champion, a Belgian Blue male of 412kg owned by David Murphy, Banteer made €1400.

"The Reserve Champion, a Limousin male 410kg owned by Conor Ring, Freemount made €1290. "Another milestone at today’s sale was that we had our very first all-female judging panel with Margaret Lehane and Bobby Cotter doing an outstanding job."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

10

Lm

steers

740kg

1790

11

Hr

steers

565kg

1300

4

Fr

steers

545kg

1060

1

AA

heifer

830kg

1730

6

Hr

heifers

600kg

1370

1

Ch

heifer

550kg

1200

1

Fr

cow

735kg

1240

Bandon mart on Monday had over 200 calves on offer with mart manager Sean Dennehy saying, "we had mostly runners with some smaller calves too."

Here, Friesian bull runner calves sold for up to €440 a head. This sum was paid for 2 Friesian bulls weighing 275kg.

An Angus dry cow born July '11 weighing 605 kilos sold for €845 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
An Angus dry cow born July '11 weighing 605 kilos sold for €845 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

3 Friesian bull calves weighing 82kg sold for €160 a head.

8 Friesian bulls 55kg made €50 a head.

2 Friesian heifer calves weighing 219kg sold for €580 a head.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus runner bull calves sold for up to €610 a head. This price was paid for 1 Hereford bull weighing 270kg.

Looking at the bigger animal, Friesian bullocks in Bandon on Monday sold from €1.60/kg to €2.15/kg.

Continental bullocks ranged from €2.28/kg to €2.61/kg.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €1.22/kg to €2.46/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €1.98/kg to €2.17/kg.

Heifers in Bandon made from €1.76/kg to €2.15/kg.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Lm

steers

468kg

1160

4

Hr

steers

532kg

1200

2

Hr

steers

677kg

1440

6

Fr

steers

412kg

680

1

Ch

cow

680kg

1470

1

Fr

cow

650kg

1250

1

Fr

cow

580kg

710

The cattle trade in Macroom mart is going as smooth as construction on the soon to be opened bypass. It's all systems go on both fronts.

Reporting on Saturday's cattle mart Tim McSweeney of Macroom mart said "We had a big sale here in Macroom on Saturday with prices remaining firm and similar to last week."

Friesian bullocks here sold up to €590 over their weight.

Three Charolais male weanlings born April '22 average weight 281 kilos sold for €690 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Three Charolais male weanlings born April '22 average weight 281 kilos sold for €690 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Continental bullocks in Macroom sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.35/kg.

Heifers in Macroom made from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Weanling bulls sold from €2.30/kg to €2.85/kg.

Weanling heifers made from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

Fr

steers

582kg

1170

4

Fr

steers

510kg

940

1

Hr

steer

655kg

1500

4

AA

steers

530kg

1140

2

Ch

steers

457kg

1290

1

Ch

cow

880kg

1990

1

AA

cow

730kg

1520

1100 cattle were traded at Kilmallock mart over the past week.

This number included 300 weanlings on Tuesday night.

Bullocks were in good demand and sold for up to €1,920 a head or €2.82 per kg.

Dry cows hit €1,790 a head or €2.50 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,380 a head or €2.68 per kg.

In the dairy ring a 4-year-old calved cow made €1,920.

In the calf ring a March born Hereford bull made €535.

A March born Aberdeen Angus bull made €520.

A May born Aberdeen Angus heifer sold for €515.

2 May born Friesian heifers made €410 a head.

Heifers made up to €950 a head or up to €2.72 per kg.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

390kg

1100

9

Hr

steers

385kg

1050

1

BB

steer

670kg

1670

6

Fr

steers

499kg

1040

6

AA

steers

766kg

1920

2

Fr

cows

453kg

890

1

Sh

cow

495kg

750

There was a good-sized sale of cattle at Scariff mart on Saturday.

The mart saw an excellent trade for bull weanlings with some good money paid.

A Belgian Blue weanling heifer born January '22 weighing 415 kilos sold for €1,220 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
A Belgian Blue weanling heifer born January '22 weighing 415 kilos sold for €1,220 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

The weanling heifer trade was also strong with some very light heifers on offer.

A small entry of cull cows met a good trade with continentals hitting €2.04/kg for store type cows.

Scariff

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

bull

345kg

1160

1

Lm

bull

275kg

1100

2

Ch

bulls

390kg

1100

2

Lm

bulls

285kg

1000

1

Ch

heifer

265kg

780

3

Lm

heifers

235kg

710

1

Sim

heifer

360kg

960

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday.

"We had a big sale of bullocks again on Friday with just over 700 on offer. A great mix of stores and forward bullocks on offer and there was great demand for all types of quality stock."

Ennis

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

780kg

2

Lm

steers

805kg

2420

1

AA

steer

685kg

1930

1

Ch

steer

525kg

1850

1

Lm

steer

585kg

1930

7

Ch

steer

428kg

1460

1

Hr

steer

600kg

1470

At Ennis mart on Thursday, the sale of heifers, cull cows and aged bulls took place. Geraldine Walsh once again gave us this report. "We had a fine size sale of cull cows and heifers today with just shy of 650 on offer.

"It was an even split between cull cows and heifers.

Two Limousin heifers born January '22 average weight 342 kilos sold for €770 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Two Limousin heifers born January '22 average weight 342 kilos sold for €770 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

"Mostly continental cows again with quality holding, but the lesser quality that bit harder to move.

"A good entry of aged bulls averaged €2.15/kg but again mostly continental bulls available."

Ennis

Thursday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

heifer

640kg

1770

1

Hr

heifer

710kg

1650

2

Ch

heifers

457kg

1370

2

AA

heifers

490kg

1270

1

AA

heifer

395kg

1030

1

Ch

cow

945kg

2380

1

Hr

cow

880kg

2090

