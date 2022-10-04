Mart Reports: Bullocks in good demand

It wasn't just another weanling show and sale at Kanturk mart on Tuesday, it was a very successful sale that broke new ground.

The judging panel adjudicating over the stock was an all-female affair on Tuesday, with Margaret Lehane and Bobby Cotter doing an "outstanding job" according to the mart.

Michael Scanlon of Kanturk mart had this to say after the show and sale.

"We had a very big turnout of cattle at today’s sale with an outstanding trade for all stock.

"We had 720 animals at our sale which included an outstanding entry of 335 weanlings.

"Our Spring Born Show and Sale was sponsored by Southern Milling.

"The Supreme Champion, a Belgian Blue male of 412kg owned by David Murphy, Banteer made €1400.

"The Reserve Champion, a Limousin male 410kg owned by Conor Ring, Freemount made €1290. "Another milestone at today’s sale was that we had our very first all-female judging panel with Margaret Lehane and Bobby Cotter doing an outstanding job."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 10 Lm steers 740kg 1790 11 Hr steers 565kg 1300 4 Fr steers 545kg 1060 1 AA heifer 830kg 1730 6 Hr heifers 600kg 1370 1 Ch heifer 550kg 1200 1 Fr cow 735kg 1240

Bandon mart on Monday had over 200 calves on offer with mart manager Sean Dennehy saying, "we had mostly runners with some smaller calves too."

Here, Friesian bull runner calves sold for up to €440 a head. This sum was paid for 2 Friesian bulls weighing 275kg.

An Angus dry cow born July '11 weighing 605 kilos sold for €845 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

3 Friesian bull calves weighing 82kg sold for €160 a head.

8 Friesian bulls 55kg made €50 a head.

2 Friesian heifer calves weighing 219kg sold for €580 a head.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus runner bull calves sold for up to €610 a head. This price was paid for 1 Hereford bull weighing 270kg.

Looking at the bigger animal, Friesian bullocks in Bandon on Monday sold from €1.60/kg to €2.15/kg.

Continental bullocks ranged from €2.28/kg to €2.61/kg.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €1.22/kg to €2.46/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €1.98/kg to €2.17/kg.

Heifers in Bandon made from €1.76/kg to €2.15/kg.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Lm steers 468kg 1160 4 Hr steers 532kg 1200 2 Hr steers 677kg 1440 6 Fr steers 412kg 680 1 Ch cow 680kg 1470 1 Fr cow 650kg 1250 1 Fr cow 580kg 710

The cattle trade in Macroom mart is going as smooth as construction on the soon to be opened bypass. It's all systems go on both fronts.

Reporting on Saturday's cattle mart Tim McSweeney of Macroom mart said "We had a big sale here in Macroom on Saturday with prices remaining firm and similar to last week."

Friesian bullocks here sold up to €590 over their weight.

Three Charolais male weanlings born April '22 average weight 281 kilos sold for €690 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Continental bullocks in Macroom sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.35/kg.

Heifers in Macroom made from €2/kg to €2.60/kg.

Weanling bulls sold from €2.30/kg to €2.85/kg.

Weanling heifers made from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Fr steers 582kg 1170 4 Fr steers 510kg 940 1 Hr steer 655kg 1500 4 AA steers 530kg 1140 2 Ch steers 457kg 1290 1 Ch cow 880kg 1990 1 AA cow 730kg 1520

1100 cattle were traded at Kilmallock mart over the past week.

This number included 300 weanlings on Tuesday night.

Bullocks were in good demand and sold for up to €1,920 a head or €2.82 per kg.

Dry cows hit €1,790 a head or €2.50 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,380 a head or €2.68 per kg.

In the dairy ring a 4-year-old calved cow made €1,920.

In the calf ring a March born Hereford bull made €535.

A March born Aberdeen Angus bull made €520.

A May born Aberdeen Angus heifer sold for €515.

2 May born Friesian heifers made €410 a head.

Heifers made up to €950 a head or up to €2.72 per kg.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 390kg 1100 9 Hr steers 385kg 1050 1 BB steer 670kg 1670 6 Fr steers 499kg 1040 6 AA steers 766kg 1920 2 Fr cows 453kg 890 1 Sh cow 495kg 750

There was a good-sized sale of cattle at Scariff mart on Saturday.

The mart saw an excellent trade for bull weanlings with some good money paid.

A Belgian Blue weanling heifer born January '22 weighing 415 kilos sold for €1,220 in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

The weanling heifer trade was also strong with some very light heifers on offer.

A small entry of cull cows met a good trade with continentals hitting €2.04/kg for store type cows.

Scariff Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm bull 345kg 1160 1 Lm bull 275kg 1100 2 Ch bulls 390kg 1100 2 Lm bulls 285kg 1000 1 Ch heifer 265kg 780 3 Lm heifers 235kg 710 1 Sim heifer 360kg 960

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-op marts gave us the following report after the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday.

"We had a big sale of bullocks again on Friday with just over 700 on offer. A great mix of stores and forward bullocks on offer and there was great demand for all types of quality stock."

Ennis Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 780kg 2 Lm steers 805kg 2420 1 AA steer 685kg 1930 1 Ch steer 525kg 1850 1 Lm steer 585kg 1930 7 Ch steer 428kg 1460 1 Hr steer 600kg 1470

At Ennis mart on Thursday, the sale of heifers, cull cows and aged bulls took place. Geraldine Walsh once again gave us this report. "We had a fine size sale of cull cows and heifers today with just shy of 650 on offer.

"It was an even split between cull cows and heifers.

Two Limousin heifers born January '22 average weight 342 kilos sold for €770 each in Cashel Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

"Mostly continental cows again with quality holding, but the lesser quality that bit harder to move.

"A good entry of aged bulls averaged €2.15/kg but again mostly continental bulls available."