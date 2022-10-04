Factories cut a further 5 cents/kg off the baseline this week

The processors are continuing to exert downward pressure on the prices as the intake of cattle at the plants increases week on week.

While the autumn peak supplies of well above 40,000 head experienced in previous years are considered most unlikely to be repeated this season, a weekly supply of 37,000 - 38,000 head is a comfortable position for the factories.

The supply for last week hit a year-to-date high at 38,442 head which was 3,300 head more than for the same week last year.

April 2020 born animals are hitting their 30-month stage this month with the consequence of losing a valuable bonus at a day overage, which the processors know will urge finishes to sell ahead of the crucial birthday.

It all adds up to the factories cutting a further 5 cents/kg off the baseline this week, in the knowledge that it is very unlikely to have any consequences other than to urge more of the summer finishers to move out stock.

Most of the factories are offering a base of 465 cents/kg for steers this week and trying to stick to it. There are some steers purchased last week going through at 470 cents/kg but it is had to get this week.

The base for heifers has been cut to 470 cents/kg with the occasional deal at 475cents/kg possible for quality lots and large supplies, but not readily available.

A lot of the discussion within the sector this week is centring on the noticeable increase in under-finished cattle being supplied to the plants which are showing up in the lower than average fat scores.

The consensus is that drought had an impact on grass growth in some areas of the country during August and early September and because of the near doubling in the cost of concentrates finishers have cut back or completely eliminated pre-slaughter meal feeding.

Most autumn finishers will agree that the few kg meal/day for the last six to eight weeks has a hugely beneficial effect on the finishing of animals and the kill out. The jury agrees that meal is costly, but not using it could be even more costly to the cut in the bottom line of the factory returns.

Prices on offer for the young bulls are holding up with the quotes now running at 5-10 cents/kg stronger than the comparable steer grade, but the cow prices have slipped back.

The R grade cow is now being quoted back to 450 cents/kg with the prices ranging 450-455 cents/kg and up to 460 cents/kg being secured by regular suppliers for larger lots of quality cows.

All categories show an increase over 2021 levels in last week's intake at the factories. There was a new year-to-date high of 19,482 steers supplied, with 10,046 heifers, 6,813 cows and 1,757 young bulls.