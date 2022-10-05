€12k-€14k an acre sought for 19-acre land parcel near Fermoy

Good size plot will attract stud farm operators, hobby farmers, and expanding dairy farmers
Aerial marked view of the 19 acres of land at Mondaniel, Fermoy.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

East Cork land parcels have been much sought after in recent years, particularly in the area around Fermoy and Rathcormac.

Here, are good-quality pastures in an area dominated by the dairying sector, but there is plenty of beef cattle activity too.

The cream on top is the presence of a number of top-quality horse-breeding farms, which have produced a plethora of household names in equestrian circles.

It's not surprising to learn from Michael Barry of Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son, therefore, that there is already good interest building up for a new 19-acre holding located just outside Rathcormac village.

The parcel is a good size that will attract all potentially interested sectors — from stud farm operators to hobby farmers and expanding dairy farmers.

“It’s a lovely piece of land,” says Michael of the property, which is in the townland of Mondaniel. “It’s near Rathcormac village, about a kilometre on the Fermoy side of the village. It adjoins Rathcormac Tyres on the former Cork-Dublin main road.”

Short-term development

Despite its proximity to the village and the presence of houses and commercial buildings adjoining it, Michael says that the chances of any future development are extremely in the short term and impossible to gauge for the longer term.

This, he says, is purely top-quality agricultural land with no buildings and no entitlements.

“It’s all in one block and all in grass — all sound and level. It’s very good quality dual-purpose land,” says Michael.

“It’s an ideal place for a hobby farmer or for someone keeping horses who might be commuting to Cork — the location is so good.”

The interest in the holding is good and Michael thinks that offers might not be far away.

The price guide is €12,000 to €14,000 per acre — a guide that may prove to be slightly conservative. However, one would imagine that it won’t be too far off that estimate.

