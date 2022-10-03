Farmers asked to take part in study of farm crime in Ireland 

Farmers are being asked to take part in a study of farm crime in Ireland.

Crime in rural Ireland is on the rise, and according to the Irish Farmers' Association, it is now "more important than ever" to understand the experiences and attitudes of the farming community towards farm crime, the criminal justice responses to it, and the crime prevention measures for it.

Technological University Dublin, in partnership with the IFA, is undertaking a comprehensive study.

As part of this, farmers are being asked to complete an anonymous survey, which takes approximately 15 minutes.

The findings of this survey will help to capture a national picture of farm crime in Ireland and can be used to identify what measures might be taken by Government, An Garda Síochána, and other agencies to reduce crime on farms.

Crime trends 'detrimental'

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said that it is vitally important for farmers and their families to feel safe and secure in their homes and farms.

He said that crime trends in recent years have been "detrimental" to rural homes and work ethics.

“Statistics need to be updated and this farm crime survey is vital in gauging how severe the problem is and what remedial steps need to be taken by Government and An Garda Síochána to combat rural crime," Mr Rushe said.

"I am asking all farm families and relevant rural dwellers to take the time and complete this valued survey.

"Together we can make our communities a safer place,” he added.

Participation is entirely voluntary and all details captured will remain completely confidential.

Participants must be aged 18 or over, a resident in the Republic of Ireland, and either a farmer or member of a farm household.

This survey and its findings will be conducted independently and the final report will be published by TU Dublin in conjunction with the IFA later in the year.