Farmers asked to take part in study of farm crime in Ireland 

The findings of the survey will help to capture a national picture of farm crime in Ireland and can be used to identify what measures might be taken to reduce crime on farms.
Farmers asked to take part in study of farm crime in Ireland 

Crime in rural Ireland is on the rise.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 16:17
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers are being asked to take part in a study of farm crime in Ireland.

Crime in rural Ireland is on the rise, and according to the Irish Farmers' Association, it is now "more important than ever" to understand the experiences and attitudes of the farming community towards farm crime, the criminal justice responses to it, and the crime prevention measures for it.

Technological University Dublin, in partnership with the IFA, is undertaking a comprehensive study.

As part of this, farmers are being asked to complete an anonymous survey, which takes approximately 15 minutes. 

The findings of this survey will help to capture a national picture of farm crime in Ireland and can be used to identify what measures might be taken by Government, An Garda Síochána, and other agencies to reduce crime on farms.

Crime trends 'detrimental'

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said that it is vitally important for farmers and their families to feel safe and secure in their homes and farms.

He said that crime trends in recent years have been "detrimental" to rural homes and work ethics.

“Statistics need to be updated and this farm crime survey is vital in gauging how severe the problem is and what remedial steps need to be taken by Government and An Garda Síochána to combat rural crime," Mr Rushe said. 

"I am asking all farm families and relevant rural dwellers to take the time and complete this valued survey. 

"Together we can make our communities a safer place,” he added.

Participation is entirely voluntary and all details captured will remain completely confidential.

Participants must be aged 18 or over, a resident in the Republic of Ireland, and either a farmer or member of a farm household.

This survey and its findings will be conducted independently and the final report will be published by TU Dublin in conjunction with the IFA later in the year.

More in this section

Consumers encouraged to support locally grown this National Potato Day  Consumers encouraged to support locally grown this National Potato Day 
Irish dairy must adopt a ‘value not volume’ approach to production Irish dairy must adopt a ‘value not volume’ approach to production
Piper high capacity water trough for livestock Farmers' group calls for reversal of concrete levy
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>The shelves in Aldi Cavan which lie empty due to a five-day IFA protest. The farmers are looking for a 2c increase on each egg purchased by the store. Picture: Lorraine Teevan</p>

Farmers' protest leads to empty supermarket shelves 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s