Farm Legal Advice: I'm worried my elderly father's girlfriend will take the farm

Dear Karen,

My father is in his late seventies, and he has 100 acres and the family home. He is retired from farming now, and the land is rented to a neighbour.

My mother died a few years ago, however, my siblings and I, three of us in total, don’t live nearby as we have our own families. About three years ago, my father met a woman who lives in the local town.

Over the past 12 months, she has become more and more a feature of my father’s life and I discovered the last time I visited him that she has moved in with him and is living in the house for the past two months. I am worried about it.

I know my father has a will that leaves the farm and house to myself and my two siblings equally, but could this woman lay claim to part of it, if my father passed away?

Dear Reader,

This scenario raises a number of issues:

1. What rights does this lady gain from co-habiting with a man to whom she is not married?

Under the Civil Partnership and Certain Rights and Obligations of Cohabitants Act 2010, this lady currently doesn’t appear to have rights to your father’s property.

However, if they live together for five years or more, she may acquire rights to his property.

At the end of the relationship, she would have to apply for a property adjustment order or for redress.

A court would determine, based on a number of factors, the size of her interest.

Couples may effectively contract out of the terms of the 2010 Act.

Agreements on financial matters between cohabitant partners may be regarded as valid, only if each party receives independent legal advice or waives the right to independent legal advice.

Such an agreement constitutes a contract and must be signed by each party. It may also include a provision that the redress scheme does not apply to them.

A court may set aside or vary a cohabitant’s agreement in exceptional circumstances if its enforcement would cause serious injustice.

2. The Will

It seems likely that the Will your father executed (of which you are aware), is likely valid.

However, if your father was to remarry, any earlier wills would be invalid under the Succession Act, 1965.

When a parent dies leaving a valid Will, their legal spouse is generally entitled to a third of the estate. When a parent dies without a Will, their legal spouse is generally entitled to two-thirds of the estate.

It is wise for people who are older, to consult their physician before executing a new Will or any important legal document.

Such a medical report would allay concerns that he or she didn’t have the mental capacity to make decisions.

3. What steps can a family take to protect elderly relatives?

An Enduring Power of Attorney is a document executed by a person (the donor) who is mentally capable and which is only intended to be brought into force if the donor becomes or is becoming mentally incapable.

In this event, the attorney appointed by the donor can apply for the registration of the enduring power of attorney so that they may act on behalf of the donor.

This allows people (often relatives) they trust to manage their assets when they can no longer do so. At the start of the process, a physician must report that the person is mentally sound.

Other people are ‘Notice Parties’ and are notified of the creation of such a document as a protection. If the Donor is married, their spouse must be a notice party.

Taking control of somebody’s assets and health-related decisions is a serious step and so requires care to prevent overreach.

It is not an easy process and can take several months to complete. If family members believe their relative is no longer mentally capable, it is likely too late to put an Enduring Power of Attorney in place.

All of this advice is given without knowing the circumstances of your father and his partner. Obviously, your father would gain similar rights to any estate she might have.

It could well be argued that your father knows his own mind, and provided he is of sound mind, he is entitled to do as he pleases.

This lady may well provide a benefit to your family and perhaps should be welcomed and given an opportunity to get to know you and your siblings. She is company for him when you and your siblings do not live nearby.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practising at Walsh & Partners Solicitors, 17 South Mall, Cork, and 88 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, and also the author of 'Farming and the Law'. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate, and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie

Web: www.walshandpartners.ie