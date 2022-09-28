Budget measures for farmers facing soaring costs 

Farmers heard in this week's Budget announcement that agriculture is “arguably the most important sector” to our rural economy, and with €2.14bn allocated for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for 2023, that much is clear.

It’s an increase of €283m (or 15% on the 2022 allocation), but when you consider the scale of the challenge in terms of achieving the 25% reduction in carbon emissions, coupled with the cost of inflation, the extra money might not be worth as much to the industry as it first appears.

Among the headline announcements for farmers was news that they would be eligible for support which will cover up to 40% of the increases to gas and electricity bills.

Capped at €10,000 a month, this is likely to take much of the brunt for dairy farmers, who are among the industry's largest consumers of electricity.

But it probably won’t be enough to cover the sting for Irish glasshouse growers, who some of whom shelled out as much as €250,000 for gas to heat their units last year.

While keeping the lights on might be a concern for many stock keepers this winter, lighting and other smaller items only make up a small proportion of farm energy bills.

Around two-fifths (38%) of electricity used on dairy farms is for cooling milk. That's closely followed by water heating, which accounts for 31% and the vacuum pump, which sucks the milk from the parlour to the dairy, uses 20%. There is some promising heat transfer technology on the market, but this certainly isn't cheap and farmers will need support to purchase this equipment.

Where farmers have cash spare the advice from the banks has been consistently to invest in greener, more efficient technology. I have a feeling the TAMS grant this year will be nicknamed the “solar panel grant” by the rural community.

On the power front, there was further good news with the budget for TAMS (the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes), being increased to €90m, including a grant covering 60% of the cost of solar PV panel installation (up to a maximum of €90,000 per business).

Energy was just one of the inputs to soar in recent months. The latest CSO figures showed that fertiliser prices jumped by 133.8% in the year to July, energy prices rose by 51.3% while feed prices are up 34.2%.

Support to offset fertiliser costs in the form of multi-species swards and red clover is welcome, especially considering clover is capable of fixing up to 250kg of nitrogen per hectare in its first full year. But these swards take time to sow and establish - and they don't always take the first time.

As they say: The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today.

The same adage could apply to multi-species swards.

Early pioneers will be among the first to reap the rewards, while those who haven’t already got on board will have the choice of making a break in their growing season while the new crop establishes, cutting back on fertiliser with no alternative and accepting a drop in yield, or applying as normal and being held to ransom for fertiliser.