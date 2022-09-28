25% emissions reduction plan to be unveiled in October

Teagasc has announced a series of in-person and virtual seminars, farm walks and competitions as part of its Signpost Sustainability Week.

'Farming for a Better Future' is the theme of the event, which takes place from October 14-21.

The week’s activities will kick off on Friday, October 14 at 9:30am when Dr Tom O‘Dwyer, Head of the Teagasc Signpost Programme, will set out the plan for achieving a 25% reduction in emissions from agriculture.

Dr O Dwyer will also provide an update on the Signposts programme, farmers for climate action, which includes over 50 organisations and companies, and includes over 100 demonstration farmers across the range of farming enterprises.

On Monday, October 17, The Teagasc Rural Economy programme will publish the annual Teagasc Sustainability Report for 2021, which is based on data collected from farmers through the National farm survey. The reports looks at the economic, social and environmental sustainability of Irish farms.

The Sustainability Week programme includes:

Monday, October 17

Reducing Greenhouse Gas

Emissions Greenhouse gases have a negative impact on climate change and are methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2). In agriculture the first two are the most important. Agriculture contributes over 30% of our national greenhouse gas emissions.

Tuesday, October 18

Improving Water Quality

In Ireland all water policy and management is led by the Water Framework Directive (WFD) and under this, the country has been set a target of achieving ‘good status’ for all its waters. However, despite a lot of good work over the last 20-30 years we are falling short in achieving this target and water quality has remained mainly static with no significant improvement being recorded. Updates will be provided on the work of the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) to help improve water quality. And also on the latest information from the Agricultural Catchments Programme.

Wednesday, October 19

Enhancing Farm Biodiversity

The Irish landscape provides a rich variety of natural, cultural and built heritage. Here, we outline a range of relevant Teagasc resources that address farmland biodiversity and the Irish countryside. These include an overview and further references to current and recent research projects, as well as a collection of Teagasc leaflets and information booklets.

Thursday, October 20

Improving Soil Health

Teagasc has a long history of soils research and is currently working at the cutting edge of soil research in association with national and international collaborators. Its current programme focuses on the chemical, physical and biological health of agricultural soils and the development of sustainable soil management advice that enhances soil functions, including soil biodiversity, carbon sequestration, nutrient cycling, productivity, and water purification and storage.

Signpost Farm Walk

Signpost farmer Steven Fitzgerald, from near Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, will host a farm walk from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, October 20.

Friday, October 21

Teagasc Signpost Series Webinar: Seamus Kearney from the Teagasc Signposts programme will outline how Teagasc can help farmers improve sustainability on their farms. He says the first step to reducing greenhouse gas emissions is to reduce Nitrogen emissions from chemical fertiliser.

Photo Competition

Sustainability Week 2022, will see the start of quarterly photo competitions where Teagasc will be inviting photo entries from the public relating to the quarterly climate actions. The first competition will focus on Autumn climate actions and there is €250 up for grabs.

See www.teagasc.ie/sustainabilityweek for details.