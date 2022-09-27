Beef trade: Producers hold the fort against downward pressure

The suppliers of finished beef animals to the factories are just about continuing to hold the fort on the prices against the downward pressure of the processors.

Rumours circulating from the processing sector during the later days of last week that a further reduction of the base quotes was on the agenda for this week have so far not materialised.

Overall, similar base prices to last week for most categories of stock were maintained on Monday when trading for the week commenced.

"There were suggestions of a reduction of 5c per kilo on steers and heifers, but the producers were not for taking it, and any move to cut back melted away fairly quickly, because the processors were frightened that we'd pull back on supplies," one source explained.

It appears the processors have requirements for the present intake or very close to it to supply their market orders. While it is the season of peak supply normally, producers deciding to hold back on supplies could still be very disruptive.

There is usually a double edge to the pressure to get prices down at this season of the year — lowering the cost of intake is always welcome from a business sense.

The added reason is that higher autumn beef prices have a spillover effect on the live trade, and winter finishers buying in stock are more likely to ease back on purchases, which would have a knock-on result for factory intake next spring.

Getting the overall balance right is never easy, and right now, all sides are holding their cards tight to their chest.

So the base for steers remains on 470c per kilo this week, with reports of some of the larger suppliers engaging in hard selling securing an extra 5c per kilo for stock.

The heifers are trading on a base of 475c per kilo and up to 480c per kilo for larger lots.

Further downward pressure on the cow prices at the factories, although coming from an all-time high, is of some concern.

The R grade cows are generally on 460c per kilo this week, after slipping back from the parity which they held with the similar grade steer by 10c per kilo. Mince continues to be the biggest seller and a driver of the cow price throughout the year.

However, the young bull prices are holding on par with the steers at 470c per kilo for Rs, while the numbers going through the factories remain low.