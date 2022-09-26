Applications open for Bord na Móna Accelerate Green Programme

Companies with a focus on ‘green innovation’ are invited to apply.
Bord na Móna chairman Geoff Meagher; Real Leaf Farm chief executive Karen Hennessy; Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan; Bord na Móna head of new business Vincent Redmond, pictured at the launch of Bord na Móna's Accelerate Green Programme.

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 16:15

Bord na Móna is inviting applications for the Accelerate Green 2023 Programme, aimed at supporting early-stage companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability.

Accelerate Green is delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners. 

It aims to help business leaders identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact and supporting economic development.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said they are looking for companies "that will become the next leaders in their sector and who can inspire other start-ups and scaleups across Ireland towards success". 

Any early-stage company involved in climate action or the sustainable economy is encouraged to apply to Accelerate Green 2023 for the chance to collaborate with others in their field and gain further knowledge of green innovation.

Accelerate Green 2023 will see the third group of companies take part in the Accelerate Green series of programmes. 17 companies have already participated in the 2022 programme, and the more specialised ‘pre-accelerator’ programme is currently underway.

Alan Costello of Resolve Partners said that Accelerate Green is "designed to create a step change in your business and is a fantastic opportunity for scaling companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability". 

"Those who participate in the programme will have access to the infrastructure, expertise and world-class mentors needed to help your company navigate the path to impact at scale," Mr Costello added.

