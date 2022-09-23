Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- As the fertiliser closed season is now in effect, you can continue to feed grazing ground with well-watered down slurry over the coming weeks to take advantage of warm soils and the good weather.
- Autumn calving is well underway, and you must take account of the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly.
- Autumn cows will be far better if in by night from now on! You may not like the idea, but driving intake is impossible with September grass.
- Ensure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first hours of life.
- With weanling sales started, most will be creep-feeding spring calves- make sure that the concentrate being fed contains good quality ingredients to encourage intake.
- Cattle to be finished off grass should be fed some meal to achieve a good cover at this stage of the year. The jump in grass growth after the rain will be soft, lush grass and will not be sufficient to put cover on cattle. 3-4kg will benefit all finishers on autumn grass.