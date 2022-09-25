Factory quotes continue to range 600-610 cents/kg

Entries for the live sales at the marts have increased in recent weeks.

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 13:06
Martin Ryan

There is continued stability in the lamb market this week for which the prices are stable for the third consecutive week.

The factory quotes continue to range 600-610 cents/kg in general. The usual bonus of up to 10 cents/kg to be added for quality as applicable.

Factories remain interested in supplies and producers are reporting that they are willing to pay above the quotes to get sufficient intake.

In general 640 cents/kg appears to be the going rate at which suppliers are selling with some reporting that they are securing up to 650 cents/kg this week.

Supplies report that the interest from processors for lambs is a shade sharper and this is being reflected in the prices which they are willing to pay to get sufficient intake for this week.

Farming leaders are advising producers to refrain from 'soft selling' and turn a deaf ear to the stories being circulated from the factories about a poor export trade.

"If the export market was as weak as some of the processors say, they would not be as anxious to source supplies -there is a good market for the quality lambs, in particular, this week," one supplier said.

"There is no harm in hard selling. Remember what has been put into bringing lambs to factory level and be in mind that you have only one sale day to recover your input costs" he added.

Entries for the live sales at the marts have increased in recent weeks, and the prices continue to hold firm, which is a good reckoning of where the market lies.

