Herd Management: Autumn is here and maize is close to harvest

Most dairy and beef producers, particularly in the south and east of the country are a little concerned about forage supplies for the coming winter.

For the vast majority of herds, they will have sufficient supplies, but understandably with the memories of 2018 and the spring of 2013 still reasonably fresh in the memory, it is a well worthwhile exercise to do the sums and make sure. The ploughing is back in action this week after an unwanted three-year break and always corresponds with the beginning of the maize harvest.

The recent rain has given grass a very welcome boost and growth has improved significantly. Unfortunately, as it is the middle of September, it is likely that the explosion in growth will be short-lived and will certainly not result in any significant amounts of silage being made. Grazing conditions are excellent and hopefully, this will continue well into the autumn. It is important that you optimise the value of the grass that you will graze over the coming weeks, understanding that it will be significantly lower in dry matter (13-15%), will be low in fibre and significantly higher in protein than any grass grazed in the summer of this year. Be mindful of these factors when supplementing cows and cattle to harness the full feed value of the grass.

Maize silage feeding for performance

Good quality maize silage is an excellent feed to enhance performance in beef and dairy diets. In the past week, I have been asked to walk a good few crops of maize silage. Crops in general are excellent this year as the dry summer period suited the crop very well. Some crops around me in the very early ground in South Tipperary have already been harvested and others have also been harvested in South and West Cork. In general, maize will be harvested a little earlier this year, but care should be taken to not go too early.

For anyone who grew or purchased a crop of maize silage for feeding for the first time this winter, it is worth considering the following. Not balancing maize silage properly will result in poor animal performance and incur additional costs due to later sale dates for finishing animals or poorer yields and solids in cows. Protein and minerals are important to get right when feeding maize to get the best out of it. Many feeding maize don’t supply sufficient protein to encourage intake.

With regard to minerals, supply of sufficient Phosphorous is critical in maize silage diets. Get your diets balanced correctly to avoid disappointing results. Beef cattle and dairy cows cattle perform excellently on maize silage once it is of good quality and balanced correctly. Maize is high in starch which is the main driver along with sugars of weight gain in indoor beef feeding and milk yield and milk protein in dairy herds. If you have a spring calving dairy herd, resist the temptation to feed maize silage to late lactation cows, it will give you the best value when complementing spring grass for freshly calved cows that can respond to it.