Agri Month: Have a plan for transferring the family farm

- P is for preparation: Organise your thoughts and have a discussion early with the family. An open conversation is recommended with all those involved so misunderstandings can be avoided.
- L is for legacy: Plan how the “farm” is going to be passed on. From both a tax and a legal point of view early planning is the key to reducing potential cost issues.
- A is for action: Make appointments with the professional experts you require to make informed decisions.
- N is for now: This is the time to get this item off the “to do” list, government policy could change significantly over the course of a few budgets. If your decision is delayed, it may be more difficult to achieve your wishes in the future.
Make a will. Many people put off this task as they probably do not want to think about the inevitable. In some cases there is total denial. Starting the conversation about making the will: “I don’t want our family to end up fighting like what happened with Jack’s family when he passed away.”
If there is no will the State decides what happens to your estate using the Succession Act of 1965.
Teagasc is hosting a series of free clinics around the country on transferring the family farm throughout October.
For the schedule and booking visit: https://exa.mn/pmb.
These clinics are designed to help farm families through the process of transferring the family farm and all aspects that need to be considered when transferring the family farm.
Transferring the family farm is so much more than just a simple business transaction; there are a number of complex issues to be addressed including:
The family home is normally inseparable from the business.
A number of family members/ siblings/ children to be catered for fairly.
If the transfer is during the owner’s lifetime, the owner will require an income, as well as possibly the recipient depending on the circumstances.
Creating an arrangement that can provide a solution for the different opinions of the family members involved the discussion.
If there are no successors, what are the options? Perhaps a partnership with a neighbour, changing to a less labour-intensive enterprise, leasing out or selling some land, or planting some forestry could form part of the answer.
Sharing your story with a professional or a mediator may help you to find the answer.
Family involvement in planning for succession is essential. A key aim must be to have an open conversation with the people involved so that misunderstandings can be avoided. Some topics you can discuss with the professionals in attendance include:
- Writing a will / forming trusts;
- Starting the conversation within the family;
- Income security after retirement and pensions;
- Fair deal scheme and its pitfalls;
- Options to cater for other siblings;
- Forming a partnership with your children.