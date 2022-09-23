Tax relief changes for farmers a concern

Altering the tax reliefs for farmers “would stifle the progress and the investment” they have made, Ireland’s largest farm organisation has said.

The report of the Commission on Taxation and Welfare published in recent days has been met with strong criticism, with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) saying it is “totally opposed” to any reduction in the 90% rate of agricultural relief from capital acquisition tax occurring in particular, which has been recommended by the commission.

Only days out from Budget 2023, the report was published following the commission being tasked by government to review the taxation and welfare system in Ireland.

The proposals in the report are to be discussed by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his Government colleagues in the coming weeks.

'Disproportionately target farmers'

IFA president Tim Cullinan has said that proposals outlined in the commission’s report “disproportionately target farmers”, and that “they cannot be factored into the upcoming budget, or any future budgets”.

He said measures like increasing taxes on agricultural diesel, reducing inheritance tax reliefs, or increasing PRSI payments for farmers “would be further targeting” of the agriculture sector.

The IFA farm business chairwoman Rose Mary McDonagh has said the 90% agricultural relief particularly has been a “very important measure” that has encouraged farm transfers, and in allowing families to hand on the farm to the next generation.

“Altering those tax reliefs in any way would stifle the progress and the investment because the first thing it’s doing is putting a burden or a tax bill on top of the young farmer that’s trying to inherit the farm and improve on it,” Ms McDonagh told the Irish Examiner.

“The farmer and family just try to work the farm, make a living, do the best they can, be the custodians of it, they always want to better it, and then pass it on to the next generation.

“The 90% agricultural relief and the parent-child threshold are absolutely vital for the lifetime transfers of family farms.”

Another “big concern” farmers have that Ms McDonagh outlined is the residential zoned land tax.

She said the IFA has “lobbied hard” that land that has been farmed “needs to be exempt from this tax — because what they’re talking about is a 3% of market value”.

“That would be absolutely penal, a huge burden,” she added.

She feels that it would not be “fair” for these farmers to be subject to this tax, as a result of where they are located.

“The town came out to meet the farm; the farm didn’t go in to meet the town,” she said.

“I think they need to use brownfield sites; there are so many sites around the countryside that can be used before they can come and start looking at greenfield land that’s actually being used for productive agriculture.

“There’s plenty of land out there that is already zoned or developers have it — go and develop that first.”

Open the conversation

Meanwhile, Ms McDonagh urges farm families “to start talking” about succession and inheritance.

“Even when the family is young, you need to open the discussion,” she said.

“People need to be comfortable with talking about what might happen in the next generation, who might be the successor.

“It’s to open the conversation, to let the parents and children know what’s in one another’s heads. That’s the major point — the unknown is very stressful.”

Ms McDonagh said the “belief factor” has to be there, along with “the system, because people have to plan for it — it is a huge financial decision, and a huge mental decision to make”.

“Every generation will bring it on to a new level, but I do believe that once the younger generation start out that bit younger, they have a greater grá for it and they really do get on an awful lot better and they put their heart and soul into it.

“This idea of leaving it until they’re 35 and next thing the deadline is around the corner and they have to transfer; but somebody at that age might be set up in a way that they might have a job somewhere else or a partner or something and it’s harder to bring somebody that has gone a different road back into it again.”

She said tax reliefs that are in place for agriculture must be retained “all for the good of lifetime, intergenerational transfers”.

“There’s relief there for young trained farmers, and there are reliefs there for the inheritance and succession of farms, they need to be supported because I do believe that agriculture is the backbone of the Irish economy,” she added.

“There is a huge amount of business and employment in agriculture outside of the main cities, and it’s really, really needed for towns and villages; the spin-off into those towns is vital to keep them alive.”

Embracing change

Hand-in-hand with the unknown, farmer, tutor and mediator, Clare O’Keeffe of Succession Ireland, told the Irish Examiner that when it comes to succession matters, the “unspoken” can create “great challenges down the road” for farm families.

“It’s OK to have these difficult conversations, because if you air it, at least you can bring light into it, and can discuss it,” Ms O’Keeffe added.

Due to exceptional rises in the costs of inputs for farms, the future can appear “quite bleak” for some sectors, which is “daunting” when it comes to planning ahead, Ms O’Keeffe remarked.

“Planning for the future with the unknown is a risk,” she added.

Ms O’Keeffe reiterated the need for tax reliefs for farmers to be retained. However, “there will always be changes” and challenges ahead for the sector when it comes to policy and advancements, she said.

“Nothing remains static or remains constant forever. There will always be changes, it’s about embracing change, and finding the best option in that change is really important for families.”