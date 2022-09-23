There is “100% of the risk on farms” for finishing cattle this winter, farmers have warned, with “no opportunity” for them to secure forward contracts.

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association said such contracts are a “fundamental requirement” to insulate farmers in the supply chain.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the National Ploughing Championships this week in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Eoin Donnelly of the association said this creates difficulty for farmers who must “plan and budget what their input costs are, considering inflation”.

“The only thing that can insulate a farmer is a contract,” he said.

Red meat regulator

Mr Donnelly told attendees at the panel discussion, hosted by Sinn Féin, that his association has also “consistently asked for a meat regulator”.

“We all talk about regulation, but yet we have no red meat regulator,” he said.

With an Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain on the way, aimed at bringing greater transparency all along the agricultural and food supply chain, Mr Donnelly said due to the importance of the beef and sheep sectors, this “warrants its own regulator to get some results for farmers on the ground”.

“We talk about inflation on farms at the moment, we talk about some increases in price farmers get paid for their product, but they don’t match,” he said.

“Farmers are now getting squeezed more and more.

“They’re taking a price, and they are getting squeezed in this inflation period.”

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Matt Carthy said many farmers “feel particularly disengaged from the overall market process that is making decisions, particularly in relation to the price that they receive”.

“Everybody knows how much consumers pay for meat products — because it’s on the shelf in the supermarket they buy it from; and everybody knows also how much farmers receive for their products,” Mr Carthy said.

“It’s everywhere else in between where there’s zero transparency.

“If the retailers and the processors were confident that their margins stood up to scrutiny, they would be quite willing to share them,” Mr Carthy said.

“But if they’re not willing to share them, they should be forced to share them with a regulator.”