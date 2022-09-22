Ploughing 2022 comes to an end as the top ploughmen and women take the trophies 

Those competing in the various matches in Ratheniska, Co Laois this week ploughed on through mixed weather events.
John O'Neill, Ballinadee, West Cork taking part in the vintage 2 furrow mounted plough class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 20:46
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A total of 277,000 people attended the National Ploughing Championships this year after a two-year break – but only a select number took home a trophy with them.

As much of the main festivities wrapped up on Thursday evening and punters headed for home, the day’s list of winners in the various ploughing classes was announced at the ‘bandstand’.

Thursday’s ploughing matches and winners include:

• Vintage single furrow pedestrian tractor class – Gavan Duffy, Co Meath;

• Special horse plough class – James Kilgarrif, Co Galway;

• National novice reversible plough class – John Bracken, Co Offaly;

• Standard 3 furrow reversible plough class – Noel Byrne, Co Wexford;

• National novice conventional plough class (senior) – Katie Hayes, Cork West;

• National novice conventional plough class (junior) - Neasan Kerrigan, Co Dublin;

• Vintage single furrow mounted plough class - Willie Hayden, Co Wexford.

Speaking at the announcement, National Ploughing Association president James Sutton also told the crowd that a “world record” was “set here this week" at the ploughing championships. 

“That was by Patrick Kelly from Laois; Patrick reversed a tractor and trailer - without power steering - backwards for 52.5km over the course of the ploughing championships, and raised a significant sum of money in support of St James’s Hospital oncology unit.

“The initial record was 44.4km and Patrick this week reversed 52.5km.”

Ploughing class winners

Winners of the various ploughing matches hailed from across the country; on Monday, the 3 furrow junior plough class was won by Andrew Tully from Co Cavan, while the 3 furrow senior plough class went to Kerryman Colm Dineen.

On the same day, Sean White from Co Dublin won the under 21 conventional junior plough class, while the under 21 conventional senior plough class was won by Shane Doyle from Co Kilkenny.

Tuesday's winners included Ethan Harding from Co Tipperary who took the top prize in the under 28 conventional junior plough class, while the under 40 horse plough class was won by Eoin Hand, Co Monaghan. 

On Wednesday, the farmerette conventional plough class was won by Joanne Deery, Co Monaghan, and the Macra conventional plough class was won by William Mulcahy, from Cork East, while the senior horse plough class was won by Noel Hand, Co Monaghan.

