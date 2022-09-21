Ploughing: Kildare firm uses AI to identify fat and thin cows

A camera system that records images of cows’ pin bones and uses a self-learning algorithm to identify those who are too fat or thin also was among those to pick up medals at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
Kildare-based family business Pearson Milking Technology was founded in 1948 but continues to innovate, this year winning the Innovator of the Year Award for an Established Company and the Farm Automation Award for its new artificial intelligence-based Body Condition Scoring system for cattle.
“It actually came off the back of a conversation held in this very marquee back in 2017,” project lead Lee Wilson said. “We then started working with TUD and Enterprise Ireland to develop the concept.”
Managing director Lloyd Pearson said that stockmen can sometimes rate their own stock more favourably.
“It takes the favouritism out of it,” he said. “Everybody’s view is objective, so we are taking the guesswork and the labour out of it.
BullsEye automated Body Condition Scoring technology has been tested on-farm for the last two years and can also be paired up with the firm’s other equipment.
“If it’s linked to our feeding technology, the system will automatically feed the cows to get to that score,” Mr Pearson added.
“Efficiency-wise it’s great because the cost of feed now is huge. Feed-to-yield is your basic efficiency formula, but this is another level in.”