Ploughing: Kildare firm uses AI to identify fat and thin cows

Ploughing: Kildare firm uses AI to identify fat and thin cows

Tamil Selvi, Lloyd Pearson and Lee Wilson at the Pearson Milking Technology demonstrate their automated Body Condition score technology. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 11:19
Rachel Martin

A camera system that records images of cows’ pin bones and uses a self-learning algorithm to identify those who are too fat or thin also was among those to pick up medals at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Kildare-based family business Pearson Milking Technology was founded in 1948 but continues to innovate, this year winning the Innovator of the Year Award for an Established Company and the Farm Automation Award for its new artificial intelligence-based Body Condition Scoring system for cattle.

“It actually came off the back of a conversation held in this very marquee back in 2017,” project lead Lee Wilson said. “We then started working with TUD and Enterprise Ireland to develop the concept.” 

Managing director Lloyd Pearson said that stockmen can sometimes rate their own stock more favourably.

“It takes the favouritism out of it,” he said. “Everybody’s view is objective, so we are taking the guesswork and the labour out of it. 

"With every picture it takes it’s learning about that cow, and it captures images twice a day coming into the parlour for milking, so you are getting continuous Body Condition Score monitoring."

BullsEye automated Body Condition Scoring technology has been tested on-farm for the last two years and can also be paired up with the firm’s other equipment.

“If it’s linked to our feeding technology, the system will automatically feed the cows to get to that score,” Mr Pearson added. 

“Efficiency-wise it’s great because the cost of feed now is huge. Feed-to-yield is your basic efficiency formula, but this is another level in.”

More in this section

Cattle feeding as simple as turning on the telly Cattle feeding as simple as turning on the telly
The Ploughing ‘a celebration that rural Ireland has survived’ a challenging few years The Ploughing ‘a celebration that rural Ireland has survived’ a challenging few years
Bird flu Enhanced bio-security measures announced as 60 avian flu cases reported
#Farming - AgTech#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Dairy#Ploughing22
<p>Barry Finnegan of LVLogics, demonstrating SiloSpy, a unique self-cleaning silo monitor at the National Ploughing Championships, Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Ploughing: The tech taking a peek inside your silo

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Ploughing 2022 Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s