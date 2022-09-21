Ploughing: Kildare firm uses AI to identify fat and thin cows

A camera system that records images of cows’ pin bones and uses a self-learning algorithm to identify those who are too fat or thin also was among those to pick up medals at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Kildare-based family business Pearson Milking Technology was founded in 1948 but continues to innovate, this year winning the Innovator of the Year Award for an Established Company and the Farm Automation Award for its new artificial intelligence-based Body Condition Scoring system for cattle.