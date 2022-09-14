O'Mara: Separate target for methane needed for Ireland

Ireland should consider a separate target for methane emissions, one of its most respected agricultural scientists told peers at the Agricultural Science Association conference in Kilkenny this week.

Teagasc Director Prof Frank O’Mara said that while food production in Ireland was already carbon efficient, low-carbon foods were something that consumers and customers wanted even more progress on.

“But what that also means is we don’t have as much low-hanging fruit as other countries might have,” he said.

Mr O’Mara said a “massive change in direction” was needed as agricultural emissions have continued to rise in recent years.

He highlighted the potential of technologies and efficiencies to allow significant progress but warned that Irish agriculture must also remain profitable and competitive.

Comparing a selection of emissions targets set internationally in developed countries where agriculture is a key sector, Mr O’Mara highlighted that many, including Northern Ireland and New Zealand, had set separate targets for methane emissions.

“I suppose all the countries you can see are selling fairly ambitious targets for their agricultural sector, just as we have done here in Ireland. The second point I wanted to make is that some countries are setting specific targets, and are separating out methane as a separate greenhouse gas,” he said.

“It's really important that we do have targets; it does focus the mind,” he said.

“But setting a target is really just very much the start of the game. For years, for decades, the IPCC has been pointing out that there's a big mitigation potential in agriculture, mainly related to restoring degraded soils around the world. But it's very clear that potential has not been realised, and global emissions from agriculture are continuing to grow over the last two or three decades. But while we can have targets, actually reaching those has proven to be difficult so far.”

Mr O’Mara also sits on the Climate Change Advisory Council. He explained that planning would soon be “moving on past 2030” looking at targets from 2025 to 2035 whilst we are still on the journey to 2030.

He explained the EU is targeting a climate-neutral land sector by 2035 by increasing carbon removals to balance reduced emissions across agriculture, livestock and fertiliser use but said that uncertainty over methane emissions and carbon sequestration needed to be “bottomed out” before this would be possible.

“It’s very easy to measure the emissions from a car. It’s harder to measure the emissions from an animal,” he said, explaining that Teagasc’s network of 30 flux towers will measure soil carbon sequestration and emissions plus deep soil sampling at selected locations to build a more accurate picture of carbon from drained organic soils and mineral soils.

“It will also very much prepare us for carbon farming – whatever that will mean,” he said.

“Consumers want low-carbon food. Technology and efficiencies can allow a lot of progress, but at the same time, Irish agriculture must be competitive and profitable.

“Methane is Irish agriculture’s biggest greenhouse gas. We need to bring carbon dioxide levels to net zero, not methane. Ireland needs to agree a position around measurements for the various greenhouse gases.

“Our role in Teagasc is to create a technology and efficiency roadmap to meet targets and support farmers and to assist. We are creating a new digital national centre for Agri-Food Climate Research and Innovation and to enable our research in this space.

“A quarter of our research activity is climate orientated, but we need to go further and increase this to a third. Our Signpost advisory programme has developed baseline results, and we will now sit down with farmers and work with them.

“Our 2030 target is challenging. For post-2030 climate neutrality, we need clarity at EU and national levels on the calculation of methane emissions and soil carbon sequestration. We are very encouraged now that farmers are taking positive action already. It’s a top priority for Teagasc, no country will find this easy, but it’s a great chance for Ireland to lead,” he said.

Data from Signpost farms shared at the conference showed that farmers were starting to embrace some of the key recommendations to lower their farm emissions.

“Over a third of the total nitrogen used on [dairy Signpost farms] was protected urea. Nearly all of the slurry spread on those farms is through low emission slurry spreading and the amount of slurry spread in the springtime is over 50%,” Mr O’Mara said.

“We see similar figures on the beef farms – not quite as high but certainly very, very high adoption of those technologies as well.” While the farmers included in the Signpost project represent those at the forefront, encouragingly, the very first glimpse of preliminary data from the National Farm Survey Sustainability report for 2021 also seemed to suggest further adoption of protected urea, low-emissions slurry spreading and the application of lime nationwide.

Similarly, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine fertiliser sales figures for between October 1 and June 2022 showed a 47% increase in the usage of protected urea, with protected urea now also making up 16% of straight nitrogen sales.

In the last three years, almost 18% of farmers have reseeded with an enhanced clover mix with at least 1kg of clover per acre.

More than 250 people attended the conference, which had the theme of ‘Science at the forefront of agricultural sustainability’.

Other speakers included Prof John Roche, the Chief Science Adviser in the Ministry of Primary Industries in New Zealand, who pointed out that we will have to produce as much protein in the next 30 years as we have in the last 2,000 years and that we are already failing as world hunger is on the rise.

“For the first time, there is no more land available for food production. You could argue that we are using too much of it already,” he said.

“Water is fast becoming the limiting factor in many parts of the world.”