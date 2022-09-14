Co Galway family is this year's Quality Milk Awards winner

A Co Galway family has been named the winner of the 2022 National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The annual event commends the excellence of farmers in sustainable milk production.

Of this year’s 13 finalists, the Connelly family in Tuam, Co Galway, has taken home the overall top prize.

Austin and Yvonne Connelly farm with their four daughters, Ava, Anna, Jane, and Kate.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has congratulated the winning family, saying that it is a “testament to hard work, skill and commitment to dairy farming excellence”.

He told the event that the awards are a “unique way of celebrating what is truly special about Ireland - high quality, sustainable food production”.

Meanwhile, John Jordan, Ornua chief executive said that “Irish dairy farmers’ dedication to their craft translates into, what I truly believe, is the best quality milk in the world.”

NDC chief executive Zoe Kavanagh added that “if dairy farming was an Olympic sport, Ireland would win gold every time”.

“Your excellence every day produces a nutritious, accessible, and affordable product in a sustainable way,” she said.

“Irish dairy not only nourishes the domestic consumer, but millions of consumers across the world.”

Ms Kavanagh has previously said that with “more scrutiny than ever” on how farmers produce milk, dairy’s reputation “depends upon demonstrating greater commitment to practices that protect the environment”.

“The single most important challenge facing the Irish dairy farmers ‘social licence to produce’,” she said.

The Connelly family supplies Aurivo Co-op.

The year’s finalist list spanned eight counties and 13 dairy co-ops.

The winner was announced on Wednesday at a special ceremony in Ballyvolane House, Co Cork.

The other finalists received awards across a range of other categories, that included sustainable grassland management, and environmental management.

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Pat Wall, professor of public health at University College Dublin; David Gleeson, milk quality research officer at Teagasc; and Jack Kennedy, dairy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Last year, the McCarthy family from Co Limerick was crowned the winner of the awards.

Winners Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy farm together in Feenagh, Co. Limerick and live on the farm with Alex’s wife Siobhan and daughter Chloe.