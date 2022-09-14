Clover usage to help meet 2030 targets

Research by Teagasc is finding that the incorporation of clover in grassland awards has the potential to contribute significantly to agriculture achieving its 2030 emissions reduction target.

Ongoing Moorepark long-term clover research is also showing other benefits for farms, such as milk solid production being greater on grass-clover swards, compared to grass-only awards, for example.

These were among the findings discussed at Teagasc’s recent ‘Swards for the Future’ conference and workshop, held at its research centre in Co Cork.

With the agriculture sector set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% (5.75Mt of CO2 equivalent) by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, Teagasc has said that overall, current technologies available to Irish farmers have the potential to reduce emissions by just over 50% of this target.

Improved management of grassland, better use of legumes, and the use of protected urea will be key to driving down the sector’s emissions.

Clover in grassland swards

Speaking at the conference, Jonathan Herron, a Teagasc researcher at Moorepark discussed how clover established in grassland swards can help replace purchased chemical nitrogen while also increasing animal performance.

Research he has carried out shows that the impact of this reduction also “will be dependent on the industry moving to protected urea”.

Where clover can contribute in terms of reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions and how it’s calculated at the moment is in agricultural soils, most specifically in fertiliser emissions, Mr Herron said.

White clover fixes nitrogen from the atmosphere, making it available for plant growth, and reducing the need for farmers to apply chemical nitrogen to their grass.

“The quantity of nitrogen fixed depends on the content of white clover in your sward; the quantity of fertiliser you’re applying to your swards; as well as soil temperature, it varies throughout the year,” Mr Herron explained.

From research carried out by Teagasc, it has been found that incorporating white clover into grazed grassland has the ability to increase herbage production at lower chemical nitrogen application rates — herbage production has been found to be similar in grass-clover awards receiving 150kg of nitrogen per hectare compared to grass-only receiving 250kg per hectare.

“So you’re reducing your farm inputs, you’re relatively maintaining production, and on top of that, there’s an increase in animal performance,” Mr Herron told the conference.

In 2018, 408,000 tonnes of chemical nitrogen were used on farms in Ireland.

That year, fertiliser application released 2.3Mt CO2 equivalent.

Analysis and projections by Teagasc have found that around a 30% reduction in fertiliser use could potentially lead to “3% of the 2030 target, 3% of the 25%” being achieved, Mr Herron said.

In this scenario, it was assumed that much of the chemical nitrogen fertiliser reduction was achieved through the incorporation of clover into pastures.

Following on from this, if the 30% reduction in fertiliser is achieved, “and at that point, we transition towards full adoption of protected urea, we can achieve a reduction of 1.25 Mt CO2 equivalent — 5.4% of the 2030 reduction targets, 5.4% of the 25% can be achieved”, Mr Herron added.

He told the event that currently, replacing calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) with protected urea to reduce emissions is “the lowest hanging fruit”.

Mr Herron added that it is “important to note that contribution of clover really depends on how the industry moves towards protected urea”.

Managing dairy nitrogen

Research officer Deirdre Hennessy who is based at Moorepark told the conference of how research has shown that in frequently grazed swards, up to 250kg of nitrogen per hectare can be fixed per year in grass-white clover swards.

However, generally, at least a 20% annual sward clover content is needed for proper nitrogen fixation, in order to see a significant reduction in chemical nitrogen application, according to her and her colleague’s research.

Growth of clover is quite low in the springtime; but grass-white clover swards tend to be higher quality in mid-season compared to grass-only as sward clover content increases from May.

Ms Hennessy, who works on the Moorepark long-term clover research project, said that up to a 40% reduction in nitrous oxide emissions can be achieved “comfortably” by using clover to reduce the use of chemical nitrogen use on dairy farms, with her research showing that clover inclusion in grassland is leading to higher milk solids production and higher herbage production.

Meanwhile, research carried out by Teagasc also shows that for drystock systems, lambs in perennial ryegrass with white clover had a higher growth rate and lower days to slaughter, compared to pasture with perennial ryegrass only.

Researcher Philip Creighton said that research has shown that there has also been a methane output reduction from lambs grazing on swards with clover included compared to grazing on perennial ryegrass only swards.

He also told the conference that while further clover research in beef systems is required, its addition can potentially support higher live-weight gains.