Lamb trade: Reports of up to 650c/kg paid

On the positive side of the lamb trade, suppliers are reporting more interest from factories in securing larger supplies for this week - a trend which is reported as being reflected at the mart ringsides.
While competition between agents for lambs at the mart sales is reported to have intensified over the past week, the demand is not being reflected in the prices being quoted by the factories.
The quoted prices for this week are largely unchanged, ranging from 600-610 cents/kg at the factories.
However, suppliers are reporting that the demand for lambs is pushing the processors, who are paying 640 cents/kg for supplies, and in some deals, up to 650 cents/kg.
Entries at the live sales at the marts have increased in recent weeks and meeting good demand.
There was 400 head on offer at Corrin on Monday. Butchers paid up to €94 over for the lambs with a top price of €150 for seven weighing 56kg. A lot of three weighing 57kg also sold for €150, and a pen of 12 weighing 52kg made €146, while a lot of four weighing 51kg sold for €141. The factory-type lambs sold for up to a top of €90 over.
Kilkenny Mart had its largest entry for the season at 900 head on Monday to benefit from a firm trade.
The top call was €146 paid for a pen of 12 butcher's lambs weighing 51kg.
A lot of 14 weighing 53kg sold for €145, while a pen of ten weighing 57kg sold for €142 and a lot of nine weighing 55kg made €138. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €88 over.