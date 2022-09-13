Beef trade: Autumn arrives with a decline in prices

Autumn has really arrived over the past week, with the distinctive chill in the weather, accompanied by the usual seasonal decline in the beef prices at the factories kicking in to play once again.

Few things in life have as much certainty as the processors moving towards lowering beef prices each autumn as the intake numbers increase to or above their annual peak as the grass-finished cattle flow in.

The heavy rain last week, while welcomed by farmers on the very dry soils on which growth had stalled, did lead to some deterioration of ground conditions on the heavier type soils, necessitating selling some finishing stock to lighten stock levels.

However, this week, the weather is helping all farmers and easing some of the pressure to sell stock.

The base prices weakened through last week, with many of the factories bringing their base offer down by up to 5 cents/kg as the week progressed.

The trade opened on Monday, with most of the factories offering a base of 475 cents/kg for steers. Some were still on 480 cents/kg, although those willing to pay the extra were becoming fewer.

Nevertheless, some suppliers are continuing to secure a base of 480 cents/kg through negotiations, while it is clearly obvious the direction the trade is moving.

It is a similar pattern with the heifers; prices eased through last week, and many of the factories opened on a base of 480 cents/kg on Monday and suppliers endeavouring to get a few cents/kg extra before parting with stock are finding the challenge becoming more difficult.

Following a good run over recent months, the downward pressure has now extended to the cow prices. Prices for this week are down by up to 10 cents/kg at some of the processors. The quoted prices for R-grade cows are ranging 470-480 cents/kg for this week.

Relative to the prime steer beef, it is continuing strong trade for the cows as demand in the catering and manufacturing sectors holds up and the factories have demand for the strong intake of cows to fill the orders.

The supply of cows continues well ahead of 2021. Supply last week was 6,582 head, more than 1,000 up on the same week last year.

The trade for cows has been strong year to date, with intake for the first eight months up by 37,170 head, equivalent to 15.6 per cent.

Total intake last week continued strong and stable at 37,117 head, around 2,000 head more than last year.

Steers accounted for 17,746 head, heifer came in at 9,672 head, with cows supplying 6,582 head and 1,556 young bulls and all categories up on 2021.