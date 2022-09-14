Post drought management on farm

As we finally got some rain over the last week, we will now hopefully get a bounce in growth to see us through the autumn.

Grass won't just appear though, so supplementation will be required on many farms for a few weeks yet and many will need to continue to feed supplementary forage right up to housing. Silage stocks have been eaten into on a lot of farms and producers need to be careful not to be relying on a further cut of silage to replenish pits and bales as it is very unlikely that any volume of silage will be saved once we are well into September.

Forage supply concerns

Just like in 2018 when we had a drought, there has been a lot of rubbish spoken on social media and beyond about a possible feed deficit being caused by the stocking rate. I don’t care who you are and how high or low you are stocked, all livestock farmers in the south and east have been hit hard by this year's drought. Good grassland management is good grassland management regardless of the year and the conditions that it throws at us. Prior to the drought and in its early stages, the good grassland managers continued to take out surplus grass, both to build back up reserves and more importantly to ensure that cows and cattle were not being offered inappropriate grass quality so that animal performance was maintained.

Despite the summer drought, there is plenty of straw around this year and it is all of excellent quality. File Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We all certainly hoped that we would never see a year like 2018 again, however it did teach us some valuable lessons about having forage reserves in our yard. It is no longer seen as a poor use of money to have large reserves of fodder at the end of winter. Fodder in the pit or yard is like cash in the bank in my view. Be it Grass silage, Maize silage, Whole crop, straw, hay or haylage, any of them in stock as a reserve serve as great security in years like this.

It is possible, however, to feed stock, both in dairy and beef herds on low volumes of forage once management is right and the appropriate facilities are available. There is plenty of straw around this year and it is all of excellent quality. It is the only input that has not increased in price from last year and I would highly recommend anyone to fill their sheds with it well in advance of the winter. If silage is tight, straw is the best solution for feeding youngstock along with a 21% protein ration, so that you can prioritise silage for milkers, sucklers, and beef finishers.

What to do when grass returns?

When grass supply eventually returns to near normal we must make sure that we utilise it efficiently. Usually, when the grass plant is stressed, its first reaction when conditions improve is to go into survival mode and for perennial ryegrass, this means throwing up a seed head. This is a survival mechanism by the plant and is a similar reaction whether the crop is flooded, suffering drought or has experienced abnormal cold for a period of time. This grass will have little feed value but must be fed. How you will manage this will help determine your grass yield for the rest of the year. When growth does recover, every paddock on the platform will be starting from the same base of little or close to zero covers and they can’t all be grazed the one day. Hopefully, growth will take off to the extent that we can all begin to bank a bit of grass for October. Take care to allow covers to build and don’t eliminate supplementation too early.

Milk Quality this summer

The drought has had a hugely negative effect on milk solids. Most are reporting a significant drop off in both percentages and kgs of Butter Fat and Protein production year to date. This is in most cases due to the deficit of quality grass available to cows. I have regularly tested grazing swards around the country with my NIR4 on farm visits this summer and some obvious patterns are emerging. Due to poor growth conditions grass was stressed and did not test as normal. Grass dry matters were well over 20% for most of July and August when it would usually be 13 to 16%. This dry grass has increased cows' demand for water which has provided another challenge.

Grass proteins lately have been 17-21%, where this would normally be 23-27% depending on nitrogen application and sward age. Protein in a cow's diet drives intake and low protein in the grass depresses overall cow intake. Energy has also diminished as the sunshine and lack of moisture shrivels the grass. All this has resulted in lower intakes of fibre which drive milk protein and low energy intakes which drive milk protein. Lower intakes have also suppressed total yields this year. Remember that if your solid percentages have increased, but you have lost a lot of litres, then your kgs of solids sold have dropped.