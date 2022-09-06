Weaning strategies to reduce stress and optimise value

Weanling sales are up and running around the country with the last of the autumn 2021 calves and the early spring 22 calves in the rings. As is always the case, good money is being paid for quality stock.

The recent drought still rages on for a large proportion of the south of the country. Grass growth is still very slow, and a lot of silage is being fed, with some stock housed to make feeding them easier. second cuts have yielded very poorly this year, and the prospect of making a decent third cut are disappearing by the day.

There seems to be plenty of straw available around the country, but if the grass shortage continues for much longer, demand will increase significantly as very little silage will be left to purchase. The Maize harvest looks like being early this year, and demand for it (if available for sale) seems strong.

At the risk of repeating myself, it is very important that all farmers sit down and do their feed budget as soon as they can.

For many, it may not be impossible to gather sufficient forage stocks to get through the coming winter. A plan must be put in place to either source sufficient feeding or look at reducing animal numbers down to numbers more suitable for available feedstocks.

Neither are ideal scenarios, and you must tease out which is best for your system.

Weaning early spring-born calves

Early Spring born suckler calves will be weaned over the coming weeks and months. Many will be weaned early this year so that cows can be taken off grazing to reduce demand. Good weaning practices will help to optimise the price you get.

Buyers know which animals have been weaned well and can spot the ones who have just come out from under their mother.

Even with the price of concentrates, it is still good practice to feed creep around weaning. It reduces stress on the calf and reduces their dependency on their mother’s milk.

This, in turn, makes it easier for the suckler cow to dry off without the associated complications. The creep feed supplied to calves should include good quality ingredients, be palatable and must include minerals.

Reducing weaning stress

When weaning calves reducing stress must be your priority. Stressed weanlings are much more prone to illnesses, such as pneumonia. Any dosing, vaccinations, castrating etc., should be done well in advance of weaning.

Once weaning has occurred then the calves really should remain on creep feed for at least two weeks. Some will wean calves and leave them in an adjoining paddock separated by a few strands of electric fence to reduce the noise.

Others will put cows indoors on straw and send the weanlings to a well-fenced paddock. Whatever works best for you, but remember that reducing stress will help to achieve optimum animal performance and reduce illness.

Creep feeding strategies and methods

Some now use an electric fence wire in the corner of a paddock as their creep area. The fence is high enough for calves to go under, and the meal is fed in an open trough in the creep area. This system can regulate the amount of meal consumed daily by the weanlings as they can all eat at the same time.

You can also be sure that all weanlings are getting some meal, and you can identify shy eaters. It is important that the calves eat the meal allocation quickly so that the meal doesn’t attract birds which can be a major source of disease.

You will need plenty of current in the fence, however, to prevent suckler cows from getting through to the meal.

Some will also forward creep grass, and with this method, you can also feed creep meal to calves in open troughs in the forward paddock.

This method requires either a forward creep gate or lifting of the electric fence so that calves can move forward while cows remain in the previous paddock. Both methods require plenty of current in your electric fence as suckler cows can be a determined bunch.

Managing dry sucklers

Plenty of straw for three to four days after taking away calves is usually ample to dry off suckler cows. If you have issues on your farm with mastitis, consider tubing cows.

Once dry and settled, many will let dry sucklers follow other stock to clean out paddocks.

Remember that most sucklers at drying off have plenty of condition and don’t need to put any more on, particularly if they have been dried off earlier and will have a longer than usual dry period.