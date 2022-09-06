Beef processors tighten reins on supplier prices

The beef processors are continuing to tighten their rein on the prices being paid for livestock as the usual peak supply season approaches for the summer finished cattle to move off the farms.

But the pace by which the factories can ease back on their prices is being tempered by the requirement to maintain a strong intake to meet the demand for beef on the markets.

Fortunately for producers, the market demand for beef is holding very strong, and the processors continue to require close to the present intake to fill their orders for the home and export outlets.

As previously outlined, week on week over the past two months, the processors have been tweaking downwards the cost of cattle by a combination of lowering their quotes and trimming the edges off the returns to producers, which accumulatively has reduced the prices paid by €70-€90/head on the typical carcase.

For several weeks past, quoted prices have been unchanged, but the official Department of Agriculture compiled returns to producers taken from the actual pay sheets, have continued to be eroded.

Further tightening by the processors on the discretion of factory agents to agree on prices over the official quotes are being widely reported by the producers from around the country this week.

"There isn't a cent over the quote going for this week, and they are looking at every means to get the cattle cheaper without giving the impression that they are inflicting cuts," one supplier said.

Suppliers who normally successfully tried their hand at selling on flat pricing are being told it is a "no go" territory and any concessions on the transport costs - which have increased sharply because of the price of fuel - also appear to be off the table.

All that said, the base for steers remains at 480 cents/kg, which is more than 60-65 cents/kg north of where the quoted prices were a year ago.

"They've frozen it at 480 cents/kg this week," is the word circulating among the suppliers.

It is a similar pattern for the heifers, which are trading on a base of 485 cents/kg.

Interestingly, the R grade cows are also at 480 cents/kg, while some suppliers of young bulls are reporting up to 485 cents/kg for R's, while the general run is 480 cents/kg.

There was a strong intake of 36,346 head for the factories for last week, almost 2,000 higher than the corresponding week in 2021.

With the exception of heifers, which were slightly lower than last year, all other categories showed an increase.

The intake included 18,610 steers, 9,042 heifers, 6,647 cows and 1,463 young bulls.