50-100c cuts for low carcase weight lambs

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart, where butcher's lambs sold for up to €94 over.
There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart, where butcher's lambs sold for up to €94 over.

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 18:10
Martin Ryan

The trade for lambs at the factories has continued steady this week overall, raising some optimism that a seasonal bottoming out on the decline in producer returns may have been reached.

There is a degree of variation of up to 20 cents/kg between the factories' quotes, with some having moved by up to 10 cents/kg over the past week, while others are at unchanged prices.

Suppliers are reporting that up to 630 cents/kg is being paid by the processors for lambs for this week, but there is also concern being expressed by some of the factories on unfinished light lambs being presented for slaughter.

Poor grass growth over the recent dry spell of weather which has hit many farms and producers cutting back on feeding meal due to higher costs are being blamed.

The downside is the threat by some of the factories to impose price cuts of 50 cents/kg to 100 cents/kg on lambs which are killing out below their required minimum carcase weight.

Entries for the live sales at the marts on Monday were on par with a week earlier and the prices being realised showed little change.

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart, where butcher's lambs sold for up to €94 over. There was a top price of €150 paid for a pen of seven weighing 56kg.

A lot of 12 weighing 54kg sold for €147, while a pen of ten weighing 59kgs also made €147 and ten weighing 59kg sold for €149. A pen of 16 weighing 52kg made €147, while seven weighing 51kg sold for €145. The factory lambs sold for up to €84 over.

