Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Young Holstein calf eating meal

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 06:00
Brian Reidy, independent ruminant nutritionist

Monday, August 12 - Sunday, September 18

All Stock

  • Continue to apply fertiliser in advance of the forecasted much-needed rain for this coming weekend.
  • Continue to monitor stock for parasites- especially calves; a wet spell after a drought can be a particular risk period.

Dairy 

  • Autumn calving has started, and you must take account of the quality limitations of autumn grass and its current availability to a fresh cow and supplement accordingly.
  • Aim to keep total intakes in spring calvers up to maintain performance. Many are supplementing heavily to stretch grass and allow farm covers to improve once we get sufficient moisture. All will need to be balanced correctly to maintain performance.
  • Many are significantly underfeeding protein.
  • Those supplementing are getting excellent responses from their herd; milk is too valuable to be losing at this early stage of lactation.

Sucklers

  • Autumn calving is now in full swing-insure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first six hours of life.
  • Many will begin creep-feeding spring calves- make sure that the concentrate being fed contains good quality ingredients to encourage intake.
  • Get calves weaned, castrated, vaccinated and dosed well in advance.

Growing weanlings and store cattle 

  • Young calves and weanlings on grass may not be thriving well unless they are being fed meal or are getting a fresh pick of grass at least every three to four days.
  • Protein and energy are low in the very dry grass being fed, which will depress animal performance.
  • Late calves will need to be fed meal on grass to catch up with older animals.

Finishers 

  • Cattle to be finished off grass should be fed some meal to achieve a good cover at this stage of the year. Low protein, high-energy meals are sufficient for this purpose; 3 to 4kg will benefit all finishers on good grass.
  • If grass is poor or scarce, then up to 6kg may be required.

