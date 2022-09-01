Students challenged to create sustainable food solutions

The Environmental Innovators programme will introduce students to the various challenges the environment faces due to the food system.
At the programme launch: Coláiste Íosagáin transition year students Clodagh Ní Chomascaigh, Zoe and Emilie Níc Shleimhne, and Aifric Ní Ghloinn; with Derek O’Brien, BiOrbic executive director; and Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware chairman. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 15:53

Students are being challenged to create sustainable food solutions for the future.

Environmental Innovators, the new Agri Aware transition year programme, aims to generate an awareness of the many challenges facing the global food system.

The programme will introduce students to the various challenges that the environment faces due to the food system and also the challenges the food system creates for the environment.

Globally, human consumption of natural resources has increased in line with the demand for food. This means that the ways that food gets from farm to fork must evolve to meet global sustainability objectives.

With the students of today being the decision-makers of tomorrow, the programme encourages innovative thinking, problem-solving and global citizenship through sustainable food systems education.

World's future food system

The programme consists of the four main chapters of waste, climate, biodiversity, and land use with interactive video, mapping, and debate tasks offered throughout. 

The end-of-programme project ask is for students to propose their own ideas for the world’s future food system.

Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware chairman said that Ireland is a "world leader in sustainably farmed food". 

"Through this programme, transition year students will have the opportunity to seek out further sustainable food solutions as the world changes," Mr Jagoe said.

“Environmental Innovators is a programme we are very proud of given the pressures on global food supply."

The programme is being launched nationwide supported by BiOrbic Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre at University College Dublin and the five group finalists will be invited to this facility for a tour and to present their idea to agri-food stakeholders. 

Derek O’Brien, executive director of BiOrbic Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre added that now more than ever, "we need innovative thinking to address our most pressing environmental challenges". 

The Environmental Innovators finalists will present their propositions in January, and the national champions will receive a grand prize of €250 each.

Agri Aware is an independent farming and agri-food educational body. 

