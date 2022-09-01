Applications open for Fulbright-Teagasc Awards

Postgraduate students across Ireland are being encouraged to apply for a Teagasc-sponsored Fulbright Irish Award.

In addition to the existing Fulbright-Teagasc Award, candidates can now also apply for the new Fulbright-Teagasc Scholar and Professional Award which offers the opportunity for a scholar or professional to research, or lecture at a higher education institution, or organisation in the fields of agriculture, food, forestry, or the environment, in the US.

Successful candidates for both awards will receive a monetary stipend, travel costs, accident and emergency insurance, visa administration support, cultural and professional programming, and an introduction to a vast international professional and academic network.

Commenting on the Fulbright-Teagasc Awards, Jane Kavanagh, head of research development and Walsh Scholarships with Teagasc said:

“Teagasc is delighted to bring this latest award to fruition and offer two successful applicants the opportunity to conduct high-level research at institutions in the US.

"These opportunities will enable students and professionals to build further on their respective areas of research, as well as develop existing cross-collaborations between the two countries,” Ms Kavanagh added.

Application themes

Applications related to developing sustainable food systems, addressing climate change, or harnessing the potential of big data are being particularly welcomed.

Teagasc, in conjunction with the Fulbright Commission, has helped postgraduate students to take up study opportunities at universities across America since 2003.

The current recipient of a Fulbright-Teagasc Award is All-Ireland-winning Tipperary hurler Conor Hammersley who is based at the Columbia-Bassett Medical School in New York, where he will research evolving socio-cultural and economic challenges US farmers face in relation to their health, compared to those encountered by farmers in Ireland.

Other former recipients of a Fulbright-Teagasc Award include Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell who completed his scholarship at Harvard and Rachel White from Cork who studied at the University of Florida.

The deadline for applications for both Fulbright-Teagasc 2023-2024 sponsored awards is 4pm on October 27.

Ahead of that, a webinar event will take place on September 12, at 1pm, to give candidates the opportunity to learn about both Fulbright-Teagasc awards and the application process.