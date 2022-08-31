Aurivo to take on Arrabawn milk contracts

Dairy firm Aurivo has confirmed it will take on Arrabawn’s retail contract book after Arrabawn made the decision to close its milk processing plant in Kilconnell, Co Galway.
All contracts with farmer suppliers will be honoured. However, it will be up to farmers to decide whether to avail of the offer.
The sale does not include the plant, where around 110 people are currently employed. However, it’s understood around 70 jobs will be saved as part of the deal as sales and admin staff will be transferred and some factory and floor staff will be offered the opportunity to relocate.
Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) president, James O’Donnell welcomed the deal.
“I believe this move will prove to be a positive one for liquid milk suppliers across the region and nationally. It will allow Aurivo to achieve even greater scale and reach in their consumer food business.
“It will also allow Arrabawn the opportunity to focus on their core manufacturing business which has been transformed in recent times, particularly with the recent investment of €30m in the Nenagh plant”.