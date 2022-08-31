New identity unveiled for Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Co-operative, one of Ireland's largest dairy businesses, has unveiled its new identity as the next step following its buy-out by suppliers.

The deal will see farmers take control of Glanbia Ireland, buying out the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business. However, as part of the deal, it was agreed that the new firm would need to change its name.

Combining the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full, the new name, Tirlán, stands for ‘Land of Abundance’ and represents the deep connection and relationship between the Co-op, its people and the land they nurture together to farm and sustain.

Co-op shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the name change for the Co-op in the coming weeks.

Glanbia plc will retain and continue to operate under the Glanbia name as an entirely separate entity. Tirlán will remain the largest shareholder in Glanbia plc, with a 31.9% shareholding.

The new identity was revealed at the Co-op’s new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city, where Leinster, Ireland, and British and Irish Lions rugby international Tadhg Furlong, who is from a farming background in Co Wexford, was also unveiled as the first Tirlán ambassador.

The Tirlán branding will start to become visible over the coming months, with a phased transition to the new identity on trucks, products, and facilities.

The 52 agri-branches and retail stores will be re-branded to Tirlán FarmLife and Tirlán CountryLife on a phased basis. The popular Glanbia Connect website will transition to Tirlán FarmLife with immediate effect.

Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong with John Murphy, Chairman, Tirlán, Nicola O’Connell, Head of Consumer Development and Commercial, Tirlán, and chief executive Jim Bergin.

Tirlán’s portfolio, of which sales are expected to exceed €3bn this year alone, includes many of Ireland’s best-known and most loved Irish dairy brands, such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins.

The co-op is supplied milk and grain from more than 6,000 Irish farming families. In the past year, it has paid over €1.6bn directly to farm families for milk and grain. As the largest buyer and user of Irish grains, Tirlán handles over 270,000 tonnes, including a portfolio of premium grains.

Speaking at the launch event for the new identity, chief executive Jim Bergin, said: “It is with a sense of history and optimism that we unveil Tirlán as an ambitious, innovative, and modern co-op that combines the best of our heritage, all our people, and our expertise. Our organisation has evolved over our 100-year history.

"Entering this new phase of our co-op’s journey, Tirlán has ambitions for an ever-increasing role in the wider economy, the international food and nutrition sectors, and especially in rural communities across the country.

“We are so proud of our history and heritage and determined that the sense of pride and identity is always at the heart of our business. That is what Tirlán represents.”

Tirlán Chairman John Murphy added: “Over the decades, Tirlán has consistently underpinned the livelihoods of our people and our communities. This next exciting step in our evolution will see even stronger bonds with our farmers, our people and our customers.

"Our farmers own the business and supply really high-quality produce from family-run operations that are huge contributors to the rural economy.

“Our strong ambitions require an identity that reflects our position as a co-operative that cares for our people and strives to deliver a sustainable future for all. I strongly believe Tirlán achieves that objective.”