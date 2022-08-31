Farmers urged to prepare for winter blackouts as energy security fears mount

Irish farmers are urged to beware of the challenges electricity blackouts could bring this winter and start making preparations on-farm now.

It comes amid warnings Ireland's electricity supply has been under strain, with system alerts already having been issued by EirGrid this month, prompting concerns for the coming months, when domestic usage traditionally increases.

System alerts warn of the potential for temporary electricity supply issues. It is a signal for all generators of electricity to make their facility available for use and not to put their facility at any risk of tripping, according to EirGrid.

A system alert often passes off without incident once a sufficient buffer between electricity supply and demand is restored.

The reasons for systems alerts being issued this month include increasing electricity demand, limited electricity imports, and low wind, among others. The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also been a factor.

'Pinch points'

Paul O’Brien, environment and rural affairs chairman of the Irish Farmers' Association, warned that “it will be difficult” for farmers to carry out their duties as normal if there are blackouts.

"For farms, the problem is obviously the pinch-points," he said.

“The very early morning, 7am to 9am, when everyone’s getting up and having their breakfast, and they’re putting their electricity on, the same with the peak time of 4:30pm to 7pm — and they do correspond a lot of the time with milking patterns as well.

If it’s [power] going to go out, it’s probably going to go out at the peak points; and that’s when farmers are probably going to be at their busiest.

“Cattle will be fed with lights on or lights off, cows will be milked – but it might be more difficult.

“Marts will still take place, and factory processing will still take place as well.

“I wouldn’t suggest that factories are going to stop processing, and it’s up to companies to become more aware of this themselves, but they will do something in order to make sure that processing happens.

“Like we did through Covid, like we did with all of the other issues that we’ve had throughout the years, we’ve always delivered. If we can produce food and get it processed and delivered to supermarkets in times like Covid, where supply chains became so confusing and disjointed."

'Dangerous business'

However, Mr O’Brien highlighted the “danger element", particularly in the winter.

“Lights need to be on in sheds, and if you’re milking cows and all of a sudden your electricity goes out, this has the potential to be a problem,” he said.

“And obviously, we are unfortunately the most dangerous business in the country – and people working around livestock, when lights suddenly go out, maybe they might have to have their mobile phone charged and beside them, so they at least have the light on the phone.

We do have to be acutely aware that a sudden change of something very quickly is where an accident could very quickly happen

“We just have to be more aware of it this winter than any other winter before - safety first.”

Mr O’Brien has stressed the need for advance warnings, and that farmers expect that ESB Networks, EirGrid, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities "communicate the potential problems to us much earlier so at least farmers can plan".

“We need knowledge of those; farmers need the knowledge so that they can change their daily routines,” he added.

“The reality is now, when there have been so many warnings in August of potential problems, it would be foolish for a farmer not to consider they have to start making plans."

Emergency equipment

He also suggested farmers could group together locally to purchase emergency equipment, such as generators.

“If you’re in a dairy setup, try to have something on standby that you can at least finish the milking and that," he said.

“If it’s for particularly the dairy sector, whether it’s a group of farmers coming together to maybe buy a generator in some shape or form so cows can get milked, things like that can work.”

However, he added that fears over blackouts have brought about “an opportunity to sit down, to discuss this, to look at the potential problems, and see how we can design a renewable policy going forward that would have multiple benefits into the future”.

“We are at a certain point in time here in 2022 where it’s easy to look back and say we should have done this, we should have done that, and we should have been in a much sounder, safer position,” he said.

“But we are where we are; that’s unfortunate, however, there is a massive potential.

Farmers can really understand the benefits of things like solar now, and when they look at their energy prices and their bills, it’s very much focusing the mind.

“Now is an opportunity for the Department of Environment, Department of Agriculture, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, ESB, EirGrid to work with the farming public and design a situation where farmers can do two things: reduce their own costs on their farms, but also help to export electricity back to the grid.

“All of this blame game can take place, but unfortunately, as producers of a product — as farmers — it’s up to us now to be aware that this could be a potential issue going forward for the winter," he said.

“We can learn from previous mistakes of other countries and design microgeneration at a level which has core benefits to the country and the farmer, and for that, I would most certainly be looking for a much speedier rollout of the Microgeneration Support Scheme," he added.

ESB advice

A spokesman for ESB Networks said it advises farmers to be winter ready and prepared in advance for electricity outages, be they weather-related or otherwise, each winter.

“Should a demand reduction instruction issue from EirGrid, ESB Networks would reduce electricity demand in a safe, controlled, and fair manner,” the spokesman added.

“Such action may be required to secure the electricity system as a whole.”

EirGrid's winter outlook report, due to be published shortly, will detail the expected situation for the months ahead.