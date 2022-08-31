Nebraskan ranchers target UK and Irish beef exports

Nebraskan beef producers are targeting increased beef exports to the UK and Ireland, the Irish Examiner heard on a recent trade mission.

The State of Nebraska's trade mission, whose delegation included agricultural producers, took place in recent days, during which officials talked about the opportunities for beef and ethanol exports to the UK in particular.

Nebraska Farm Bureau president Mark McHargue said that Nebraska ranchers have been able to "share their success reducing energy inputs, while increasing beef production".

The trade delegation met with the UK’s Department of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs to tell the story of Nebraska agriculture.

Jaclyn Wilson, who leads the international trade policy committee of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association in the US, extended her trade mission trip to visit farms across Ireland, during which she told the Irish Examiner that the main goal in the UK is "to try to establish and continue to grow trade agreements with them, to look at the potential to import more beef into the UK after Brexit".

"Not only that but to help with the perception of agriculture, especially the beef industry," Ms Wilson said, who is also a fifth-generation rancher on a 15,000-acre ranch on the western edge of the Nebraska sandhills.

She said Nebraskan beef’s selling point is quality – “and that’s something that we are extremely proud of”, along with consistency.

She said that for any entity the delegates spoke with in the UK who are already importing Nebraskan beef, the "common theme is that they wanted more, and so I think any increase would be a benefit to us".

For Nebraska and the US, Asia continues to be a "big and growing market", along with the US doing "significant trade with Canada and Mexico, setting record numbers just last year" for agricultural produce exports, Ms Wilson said.

"We’re currently working specifically on the UK right now for some export market growth," she added.

She said that during the visit to Ireland, the focus "has not been so much on increasing trade here", due to the significant amount of meat exported from the island.

During her trip, Ms Wilson said that "while the production methods are different, the cattle phenotypes are different, and in some cases that overall end goals are different", Nebraskan and UK and Irish farmers have some "common ground".

"We’re all focused on the environment, livestock, and continuing to improve and so with the intent to pass that on to future generations," she added.

"That’s what has been so enjoyable, especially to me, is to have those conversations with farmers in both countries; and see that we’re a lot closer I think in our thought processes than maybe even we realise.”

Ms Wilson keeps Red Angus cattle on her ranch in Nebraska, the Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch, which was founded in 1888.