Beef trade: Throughout up 94,000 on 2021 with expectations to continue to grow

Beef producers are very well used to anomalies in the trade from time to time, which reasoned thinking can find hard to comprehend.

The current trading environment is one such period as few would have ever predicted parity on prices for steers, heifers and cows with prime beef, and supplies for the catering and manufacturing sectors on equal terms of pricing.

The R grade steer, heifer and cow are each on 480 cents/kg in some areas of the country this week - a situation which it would be hard to find a precedent for.

Can it be that consumer demand for the cheaper cuts has intensified in a tightening economic situation for homemakers, who are moving away from the more expensive prime cuts to reduce their grocery bill at the supermarket check-out?

Slight tweaking in the further tightening of the beef prices at the factories is the continuing order of the day for this week's trade in finished cattle.

The quoted prices for steers is unchanged, while the premium for heifers over the steer price has tightened in some areas of the country.

The supply continues strong, and the processors appear to be satisfied with the level of intake and their agents are not under pressure to secure stronger intake, which is weakened the power of finishers to engage in harder selling to negotiate a top-up on the quoted offerings.

The late burst of summer weather has resulted in a drop-off in grass growth in the lighter soils and increased the pressure on the beef finishing farmers in those areas to lighten their stock levels.

The drier conditions are a boost to farmers in the heavier soils, which retain more moisture, and granted their wish for good September weather, will be a real benefit for the autumn.

As stated, the steers continue to be quoted at a base of 480 cents/kg. Suppliers securing above base this week are reduced to a trickle.

While the majority of the operating factories are working on a base of 485 cents/kg for the heifers, the base has been dropped to 480 cents/kg in some areas of the country this week and the factory agents are becoming less interested in negotiating on a top up.

There was a further increase in the intake at the factories for last week which hit 35,864 head, or 1,800 more than for the same week in 2021.

Most of the individual categories contributed to the higher intake with last week's kill, including 17,358 steers, 9,747 heifers, 6,548 cows and 1,526 young bulls.

The latest figures show that up to the end of the third week of August, the throughput at the factories was up in excess of 94,000 head on 2021 and the trend is to continue to show an increase weekly.